Panthers-Canadiens Sum

|Florida
|2
|0
|3—5
|Montreal
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Florida, Dadonov (Bjugstad, Barkov), 4:32. 2, Florida, Dadonov (Trocheck), 11:07 (pp). 3, Montreal, Peca (Reilly, Suzuki), 13:19 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_4, Florida, McCann (Weegar), 10:57 (sh). 5, Florida, McCann (Malgin), 12:57. 6, Montreal, Scherbak (Peca), 15:58. 7, Florida, Bjugstad, 19:08.
Shots on Goal_Florida 11-17-13_41. Montreal 5-16-12_33.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 6; Montreal 1 of 6.
Goalies_Florida, Hutchinson 0-0-0 (12 shots-11 saves), Luongo 0-0-0 (21-20). Montreal, Price 0-0-0 (22-20), Niemi 0-0-0 (18-16).
A_19,691 (21,288). T_2:42.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, James Tobias.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.