Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers-Canadiens Sum

September 19, 2018 11:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Florida 2 0 3—5
Montreal 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Florida, Dadonov (Bjugstad, Barkov), 4:32. 2, Florida, Dadonov (Trocheck), 11:07 (pp). 3, Montreal, Peca (Reilly, Suzuki), 13:19 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Florida, McCann (Weegar), 10:57 (sh). 5, Florida, McCann (Malgin), 12:57. 6, Montreal, Scherbak (Peca), 15:58. 7, Florida, Bjugstad, 19:08.

Shots on Goal_Florida 11-17-13_41. Montreal 5-16-12_33.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 6; Montreal 1 of 6.

Goalies_Florida, Hutchinson 0-0-0 (12 shots-11 saves), Luongo 0-0-0 (21-20). Montreal, Price 0-0-0 (22-20), Niemi 0-0-0 (18-16).

A_19,691 (21,288). T_2:42.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech