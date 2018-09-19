Panthers-Canadiens Sums

Florida 2 0 3—5 Montreal 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Florida, Dadonov (Bjugstad, Barkov), 4:32. 2, Florida, Dadonov (Trocheck), 11:07 (pp). 3, Montreal, Peca (Reilly, Suzuki), 13:19 (pp). Penalties_Grenier, MTL, (holding), 9:43; Lernout, MTL, (slashing), 11:07; McCann, FLA, (tripping), 11:54.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Hoffman, FLA, (interference), 0:41; Pysyk, FLA, (interference), 3:50; Domi, MTL, (interference), 4:01; Montreal bench, served by Grenier (too many men on the ice), 9:51; Byron, MTL, (roughing), 16:36; Pysyk, FLA, (roughing), 16:36; Kiselevich, FLA, (tripping), 17:44.

Third Period_4, Florida, McCann (Weegar), 10:57 (sh). 5, Florida, McCann (Malgin), 12:57. 6, Montreal, Scherbak (Peca), 15:58. 7, Florida, Bjugstad, 19:08. Penalties_Matheson, FLA, (interference), 0:34; Domi, MTL, served by Grenier, (roughing), 0:56; Domi, MTL, served by Grenier, Misconduct (misconduct), 0:56; Huberdeau, FLA, served by Hunt, (interference), 9:25; Huberdeau, FLA, Major (fighting), 9:25; Byron, MTL, Major (fighting), 9:25; Mamin, FLA, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 14:25; Lernout, MTL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 14:25.

Shots on Goal_Florida 11-17-13_41. Montreal 5-16-12_33.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 6; Montreal 1 of 6.

Goalies_Florida, Hutchinson 0-0-0 (12 shots-11 saves), Luongo 0-0-0 (21-20). Montreal, Price 0-0-0 (22-20), Niemi 0-0-0 (18-16).

A_19,691 (21,288). T_2:42.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, James Tobias.

