Panthers choose Heinicke over Gilbert as No. 2 QB

September 1, 2018 3:27 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers decided to go with Taylor Heinicke as their backup quarterback behind starter Cam Newton. Carolina waived last year’s third-string QB Garrett Gilbert as part of final cuts Saturday.

Carolina waived defensive end Deashon Hall, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017. He never played a down for the team.

The Panthers also cut quarterback Kyle Allen; running back Reggie Bonnafon; wide receivers Austin Duke and Mose Frazier; tight end Jason Vander Laan; offensive linemen Kyle Friend, Taylor Hearn and Dorian Johnson; defensive linemen Kiante Anderson, Zach Moore and Kendick Norton; defensive backs Cole Luke and Dezman Southward. Carolina waived/injured wide receiver Jamaal Jones and placed running back Elijah Hood, cornerback Kevon Seymour and offensive tackle Jeremiah Sirles on injured reserve.

The team acquired offensive tackle Corey Robinson from the Lions in exchange for an undisclosed 2020 draft choice. Robinson has played in 23 games with eight starts in three seasons with Detroit.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

