Panthers coach mum on injuries to TE Olsen, RT Williams

September 10, 2018 2:42 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera offered no immediate updates on the injuries to three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen and second-team All-Pro right tackle Daryl Williams the day after were sidelined.

Carolina hopes to know more later Monday.

While the Panthers opened the regular season with a 16-8 win against the Dallas Cowboys, it did not come without a cost.

Olsen re-injured the right foot — the same one he fractured last season causing him to miss nine games — early on, and spent the second half of the Cowboys game watching from the sideline on crutches. Williams was carted off with a knee injury and did not return either.

If the players miss time as expected, rookie fourth-round draft pick Ian Thomas will get the start Sunday at tight end against Atlanta, while Amini Silatolu will likely fill in at right tackle.

