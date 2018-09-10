Panthers coach mum on injuries to TE Olsen, RT Williams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera offered no immediate updates on the injuries to three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen and second-team All-Pro right tackle Daryl Williams the day after were sidelined.

Carolina hopes to know more later Monday.

While the Panthers opened the regular season with a 16-8 win against the Dallas Cowboys, it did not come without a cost.

Olsen re-injured the right foot — the same one he fractured last season causing him to miss nine games — early on, and spent the second half of the Cowboys game watching from the sideline on crutches. Williams was carted off with a knee injury and did not return either.

Advertisement

If the players miss time as expected, rookie fourth-round draft pick Ian Thomas will get the start Sunday at tight end against Atlanta, while Amini Silatolu will likely fill in at right tackle.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.