Panthers-Lightning Sum

Florida 0 0 3—3 Tampa Bay 0 2 0—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Erne (Miller, Joseph), 4:17 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Killorn (Stamkos, Miller), 10:15.

Third Period_3, Florida, Dadonov (Pysyk), 2:16. 4, Florida, Ekblad (MacKenzie, Sceviour), 7:03 (sh). 5, Florida, Barkov (Bjugstad, Dadonov), 12:31.

Shots on Goal_Florida 6-10-12_28. Tampa Bay 12-11-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 0-0-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 0-0-0 (27-24).

A_11,485 (19,092). T_2:28.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Jonny Murray.

