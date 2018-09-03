Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Paraguay hires former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio

September 3, 2018 6:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay hired former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio to lead its own national team on Monday.

Osorio was contracted to the end of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Paraguay Football Association said in a statement.

Osorio guided Mexico at the World Cup in Russia, where it was eliminated in the round of 16 by Brazil.

The Colombian, who had led Mexico since 2015, did not want to extend his contract. Ricardo Ferretti of Brazil became Mexico’s interim coach last week.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Paraguay’s first major challenge under Osorio will be the Copa America in Brazil next year.

Paraguay has won the Copa only twice, in 1953 and 1979.

Osorio suggested weeks ago he wanted to coach Colombia, which was currently coached by Argentine Jose Pekerman.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech