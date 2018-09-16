Patriots-Jaguars Stats

New England 0 3 7 10—20 Jacksonville 14 7 3 7—31 First Quarter

Jac_Moncrief 4 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 7:46.

Jac_Cole 24 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 2:10.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 29, 2:45.

Jac_Seferian-Jenkins 4 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), :09.

Third Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 28, 7:50.

NE_Hogan 7 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 1:42.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 46, 14:10.

Jac_Westbrook 61 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 7:35.

NE_Hogan 29 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:40.

A_68,527.

NE Jac First downs 18 27 Total Net Yards 302 481 Rushes-yards 24-82 24-104 Passing 220 377 Punt Returns 0-0 2-21 Kickoff Returns 2-47 3-36 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 24-35-0 29-45-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 0-0 Punts 4-55.5 3-35.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 2-25 7-71 Time of Possession 29:14 30:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Michel 10-34, Burkhead 6-22, White 4-11, Brady 3-10, Patterson 1-5. Jacksonville, Yeldon 10-58, Bortles 6-35, Grant 4-13, Wilds 3-4, Westbrook 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_New England, Brady 24-35-0-234. Jacksonville, Bortles 29-45-1-377.

RECEIVING_New England, White 7-73, Dorsett 5-44, Hogan 3-42, Hollister 3-35, Patterson 3-18, Gronkowski 2-15, Michel 1-7. Jacksonville, Cole 7-116, Grant 6-56, Westbrook 4-83, Moncrief 4-34, Seferian-Jenkins 3-23, Yeldon 2-13, Paul 1-22, O’Shaughnessy 1-17, Chark 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Gostkowski 54.

