Patriots-Lions Stats

New England 0 3 7 0—10 Detroit 3 10 7 6—26 First Quarter

Det_FG Prater 38, 5:55.

Second Quarter

Det_Golladay 4 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 14:12.

Det_FG Prater 25, 4:58.

NE_FG Gostkowski 36, :40.

Third Quarter

NE_White 10 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 10:03.

Det_M.Jones 33 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 3:45.

Fourth Quarter

Det_FG Prater 32, 12:44.

Det_FG Prater 30, 1:56.

A_61,769.

NE Det First downs 12 25 Total Net Yards 209 414 Rushes-yards 19-89 33-159 Passing 120 255 Punt Returns 0-0 3-28 Kickoff Returns 5-131 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-19 Comp-Att-Int 14-26-1 27-36-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 1-7 Punts 5-43.4 2-45.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 5-38 6-70 Time of Possession 20:45 39:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Michel 14-50, White 4-37, Brady 1-2. Detroit, Johnson 16-101, Blount 16-48, Stafford 1-10.

PASSING_New England, Brady 14-26-1-133. Detroit, Stafford 27-36-1-262.

RECEIVING_New England, Gronkowski 4-51, Hogan 3-31, White 3-14, Burkhead 2-26, Patterson 1-12, Michel 1-(minus 1). Detroit, Tate 6-69, Golladay 6-53, M.Jones 4-69, Riddick 3-36, Blount 2-17, Willson 2-10, Johnson 2-9, T.Jones 1-4, Bellore 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

