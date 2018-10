Penguins-Blue Jackets Sums

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh 3 2 1—6 Columbus 3 2 2—7

First Period_1, Columbus, Panarin (Werenski, Atkinson), 0:31. 2, Columbus, Panarin (Werenski, Atkinson), 5:35. 3, Pittsburgh, Crosby (Trotman), 6:05. 4, Pittsburgh, Hagelin, 6:40. 5, Columbus, Jenner (Werenski), 12:11. 6, Pittsburgh, Brassard, 17:27. Penalties_Rust, PIT, (slashing), 7:00; Jenner, CBJ, (high sticking), 14:50; Aston-Reese, PIT, (roughing), 19:08.

Second Period_7, Pittsburgh, Brassard (Rust), 2:04 (sh). 8, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist (Riikola, Malkin), 4:38 (pp). 9, Columbus, Atkinson (Panarin), 7:13. 10, Columbus, Foligno (Atkinson, Panarin), 10:06 (pp). Penalties_Hagelin, PIT, (tripping), 0:26; Duclair, CBJ, (hooking), 3:11; Oleksiak, PIT, (slashing), 9:24; Jarry, PIT, served by Letang, (interference), 9:28; Savard, CBJ, (hooking), 14:10.

Third Period_11, Pittsburgh, Rust (Brassard, Riikola), 2:13. 12, Columbus, Kukan (Savard, Nash), 10:25. 13, Columbus, Bjorkstrand (Foligno, Werenski), 16:04. Penalties_Crosby, PIT, (tripping), 7:33.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-12-8_29. Columbus 10-17-10_37.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; Columbus 1 of 6.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 0-0-0 (20 shots-15 saves), DeSmith 0-0-0 (17-15). Columbus, Bobrovsky 0-0-0 (29-23).

A_13,976 (18,500). T_2:39.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Tim Nowak.

