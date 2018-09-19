Penguins-Red Wings Sum

Pittsburgh 0 1 1 0—2 Detroit 0 1 1 1—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Grant (Rust, Simon), 0:18. 2, Detroit, Hamilton (Ford, Cholowski), 16:17.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Haggerty (Addison), 9:02. 4, Detroit, Jokinen (Ehn, Jensen), 10:00.

Overtime_5, Detroit, Rasmussen (Larkin, Cholowski), 1:32.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 12-6-12_30. Detroit 12-19-10-3_44.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 0-0-0 (44 shots-41 saves). Detroit, Sateri 0-0-0 (15-14), Howard 0-0-0 (15-14).

A_15,107 (20,000). T_2:33.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brad Kovachik.

