Peoples, Jackson sharp as No. 12 Hokies beat Tribe 62-17

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Steven Peoples had two first-half touchdown runs and No. 12 Virginia Tech made quick work of William & Mary in a 62-17 victory Saturday.

Josh Jackson threw for one touchdown and ran for another for the Hokies (2-0), who showed no ill effects after winning 24-3 at Florida State on Monday night. Jackson went to the bench before halftime with the score 31-7, and backup Ryan Willis led a touchdown drive on his first college series.

“It was sometimes challenging and our kids did a really good job with that,” coach Justin Fuente said about handling the short week after a road game Monday night. As an added bonus, they took control early enough that he was able to give some young players valuable experience.

“That’s what you want to have happen,” he said.

Advertisement

The FCS-level Tribe (1-1) were outgained 401-100 in the opening 30 minutes, and 71 of their yards came on a pass from Shon Mitchell to Nick Muse, setting up their lone points in the half.

“We knew coming in it was going to be a heck of a challenge,” William & Mary coach Jimmye Laycock said. “Defensively we got rocked back a little bit early. … Offensively, they did some different things than what we’ve seen that caught is off a little bit.”

Peoples scored on runs of six and four yards and finished with six carries for 55 yards.

Jackson was 12 for 16 for 217 yards, including a 39-yard scoring throw to Damon Hazleton. Jackson also ran 8 yards for a TD, and Deshawn McClease’s 1-yard run made it 38-7 at the half.

Mitchell and DeVonte Dedmon hooked up for a 59-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Before the game, Hall of Fame Hokies coach Frank Beamer met longtime friend and certain future hall of famer Jimmye Laycock at midfield for a short recognition. Laycock is retiring following this season, his 39th at the helm of the Tribe, and has a 246-190-2 career record.

THE TAKEAWAY

William & Mary: The Tribe dominated time of possession last week in a victory at Bucknell, but never found any offensive rhythm against the Hokies. William & Mary has played many close games against Power Five schools in recent years, but has lost its last three to the Hokies by a combined

Virginia Tech: After being a question mark to start the season with eight new starters, the Hokies’ young defense was again impressive despite allowing the first touchdown by the Tribe in the last three meetings of the teams. The score came on a 4-yard run by Nate Evans after a 71-yard pass play. Virginia Tech has already allowed plays of 85, 71 and 59 yards this season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

None are likely for the Hokies as Power Five teams that are already highly regarded rarely get credit for dominating lower division teams.

UP NEXT

William & Mary drops back down in Colonial Athletic Association play, hosting Elon next Saturday.

Virginia Tech hosts East Carolina, often a nemesis, next Saturday.

___

Follow Hank on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hankkurzjr

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.