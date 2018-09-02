PGA-Dell Championship Par Scores

Sunday At TPC Boston Norton, Mass. Purse: $9 million Yardage: 7,342; Par 71 Third Round Abraham Ancer 66-69-65—200 -13 Bryson DeChambeau 70-68-63—201 -12 Tyrrell Hatton 69-63-69—201 -12 Cameron Smith 69-66-67—202 -11 Justin Rose 65-67-70—202 -11 Emiliano Grillo 72-67-64—203 -10 Kyle Stanley 70-67-66—203 -10 Rory McIlroy 71-67-66—204 -9 Tony Finau 69-68-67—204 -9 Jordan Spieth 69-67-68—204 -9 Beau Hossler 67-69-68—204 -9 Brice Garnett 70-70-65—205 -8 Marc Leishman 68-68-69—205 -8 Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-68-69—205 -8 Tommy Fleetwood 69-65-71—205 -8 Matt Kuchar 71-69-66—206 -7 Peter Uihlein 69-71-66—206 -7 Keith Mitchell 73-66-67—206 -7 Tiger Woods 72-66-68—206 -7 Brooks Koepka 69-69-68—206 -7 C.T. Pan 69-68-69—206 -7 Adam Hadwin 68-68-70—206 -7 Si Woo Kim 70-66-70—206 -7 J.B. Holmes 69-67-70—206 -7 Bubba Watson 72-68-67—207 -6 Hideki Matsuyama 71-69-67—207 -6 Webb Simpson 68-63-76—207 -6 Gary Woodland 67-74-67—208 -5 Byeong Hun An 69-71-68—208 -5 Paul Casey 69-70-69—208 -5 Alex Noren 69-69-70—208 -5 Xander Schauffele 68-68-72—208 -5 Stewart Cink 72-72-65—209 -4 Patrick Cantlay 73-69-67—209 -4 Andrew Putnam 70-71-68—209 -4 Patrick Reed 71-69-69—209 -4 Russell Knox 66-72-71—209 -4 Dustin Johnson 68-69-72—209 -4 Keegan Bradley 67-69-73—209 -4 Brandt Snedeker 72-72-66—210 -3 Daniel Berger 73-71-66—210 -3 Jon Rahm 73-67-70—210 -3 James Hahn 68-72-70—210 -3 Chris Kirk 67-73-70—210 -3 Kevin Kisner 69-71-70—210 -3 Russell Henley 71-68-71—210 -3 Kevin Tway 71-67-72—210 -3 Louis Oosthuizen 71-67-72—210 -3 Ryan Armour 71-66-73—210 -3 Phil Mickelson 72-72-67—211 -2 Brian Stuard 72-72-67—211 -2 Tom Hoge 73-70-68—211 -2 Scott Stallings 73-69-69—211 -2 Kevin Chappell 69-72-70—211 -2 Jason Kokrak 72-70-69—211 -2 Brian Harman 68-72-71—211 -2 Charles Howell III 69-71-71—211 -2 Henrik Stenson 69-71-71—211 -2 Brian Gay 72-67-72—211 -2 Bronson Burgoon 74-69-69—212 -1 Nick Watney 72-71-69—212 -1 Justin Thomas 73-69-70—212 -1 Branden Grace 70-71-72—213 E Ryan Moore 71-69-73—213 E Jamie Lovemark 71-69-73—213 E Danny Lee 70-72-72—214 +1 Andrew Landry 73-71-71—215 +2 Adam Scott 71-71-73—215 +2 Austin Cook 69-71-75—215 +2 Charley Hoffman 73-71-72—216 +3 Patton Kizzire 74-70-72—216 +3 Ted Potter, Jr. 74-67-75—216 +3 J.J. Spaun 74-68-75—217 +4 Jimmy Walker 70-74-75—219 +6 Whee Kim 72-70-78—220 +7 Aaron Wise 71-73-77—221 +8

