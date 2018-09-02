Listen Live Sports

PGA-Dell Championship Par Scores

September 2, 2018 6:08 pm
 
Sunday
At TPC Boston
Norton, Mass.
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,342; Par 71
Third Round
Abraham Ancer 66-69-65—200 -13
Bryson DeChambeau 70-68-63—201 -12
Tyrrell Hatton 69-63-69—201 -12
Cameron Smith 69-66-67—202 -11
Justin Rose 65-67-70—202 -11
Emiliano Grillo 72-67-64—203 -10
Kyle Stanley 70-67-66—203 -10
Rory McIlroy 71-67-66—204 -9
Tony Finau 69-68-67—204 -9
Jordan Spieth 69-67-68—204 -9
Beau Hossler 67-69-68—204 -9
Brice Garnett 70-70-65—205 -8
Marc Leishman 68-68-69—205 -8
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-68-69—205 -8
Tommy Fleetwood 69-65-71—205 -8
Matt Kuchar 71-69-66—206 -7
Peter Uihlein 69-71-66—206 -7
Keith Mitchell 73-66-67—206 -7
Tiger Woods 72-66-68—206 -7
Brooks Koepka 69-69-68—206 -7
C.T. Pan 69-68-69—206 -7
Adam Hadwin 68-68-70—206 -7
Si Woo Kim 70-66-70—206 -7
J.B. Holmes 69-67-70—206 -7
Bubba Watson 72-68-67—207 -6
Hideki Matsuyama 71-69-67—207 -6
Webb Simpson 68-63-76—207 -6
Gary Woodland 67-74-67—208 -5
Byeong Hun An 69-71-68—208 -5
Paul Casey 69-70-69—208 -5
Alex Noren 69-69-70—208 -5
Xander Schauffele 68-68-72—208 -5
Stewart Cink 72-72-65—209 -4
Patrick Cantlay 73-69-67—209 -4
Andrew Putnam 70-71-68—209 -4
Patrick Reed 71-69-69—209 -4
Russell Knox 66-72-71—209 -4
Dustin Johnson 68-69-72—209 -4
Keegan Bradley 67-69-73—209 -4
Brandt Snedeker 72-72-66—210 -3
Daniel Berger 73-71-66—210 -3
Jon Rahm 73-67-70—210 -3
James Hahn 68-72-70—210 -3
Chris Kirk 67-73-70—210 -3
Kevin Kisner 69-71-70—210 -3
Russell Henley 71-68-71—210 -3
Kevin Tway 71-67-72—210 -3
Louis Oosthuizen 71-67-72—210 -3
Ryan Armour 71-66-73—210 -3
Phil Mickelson 72-72-67—211 -2
Brian Stuard 72-72-67—211 -2
Tom Hoge 73-70-68—211 -2
Scott Stallings 73-69-69—211 -2
Kevin Chappell 69-72-70—211 -2
Jason Kokrak 72-70-69—211 -2
Brian Harman 68-72-71—211 -2
Charles Howell III 69-71-71—211 -2
Henrik Stenson 69-71-71—211 -2
Brian Gay 72-67-72—211 -2
Bronson Burgoon 74-69-69—212 -1
Nick Watney 72-71-69—212 -1
Justin Thomas 73-69-70—212 -1
Branden Grace 70-71-72—213 E
Ryan Moore 71-69-73—213 E
Jamie Lovemark 71-69-73—213 E
Danny Lee 70-72-72—214 +1
Andrew Landry 73-71-71—215 +2
Adam Scott 71-71-73—215 +2
Austin Cook 69-71-75—215 +2
Charley Hoffman 73-71-72—216 +3
Patton Kizzire 74-70-72—216 +3
Ted Potter, Jr. 74-67-75—216 +3
J.J. Spaun 74-68-75—217 +4
Jimmy Walker 70-74-75—219 +6
Whee Kim 72-70-78—220 +7
Aaron Wise 71-73-77—221 +8

