The Associated Press
 
PGA-Dell Championship Scores

September 2, 2018 6:08 pm
 
Sunday
At TPC Boston
Norton, Mass.
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,342; Par 71
Third Round
Abraham Ancer 66-69-65—200
Bryson DeChambeau 70-68-63—201
Tyrrell Hatton 69-63-69—201
Cameron Smith 69-66-67—202
Justin Rose 65-67-70—202
Emiliano Grillo 72-67-64—203
Kyle Stanley 70-67-66—203
Rory McIlroy 71-67-66—204
Tony Finau 69-68-67—204
Jordan Spieth 69-67-68—204
Beau Hossler 67-69-68—204
Brice Garnett 70-70-65—205
Marc Leishman 68-68-69—205
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-68-69—205
Tommy Fleetwood 69-65-71—205
Matt Kuchar 71-69-66—206
Peter Uihlein 69-71-66—206
Keith Mitchell 73-66-67—206
Tiger Woods 72-66-68—206
Brooks Koepka 69-69-68—206
C.T. Pan 69-68-69—206
Adam Hadwin 68-68-70—206
Si Woo Kim 70-66-70—206
J.B. Holmes 69-67-70—206
Bubba Watson 72-68-67—207
Hideki Matsuyama 71-69-67—207
Webb Simpson 68-63-76—207
Gary Woodland 67-74-67—208
Byeong Hun An 69-71-68—208
Paul Casey 69-70-69—208
Alex Noren 69-69-70—208
Xander Schauffele 68-68-72—208
Stewart Cink 72-72-65—209
Patrick Cantlay 73-69-67—209
Andrew Putnam 70-71-68—209
Patrick Reed 71-69-69—209
Russell Knox 66-72-71—209
Dustin Johnson 68-69-72—209
Keegan Bradley 67-69-73—209
Brandt Snedeker 72-72-66—210
Daniel Berger 73-71-66—210
Jon Rahm 73-67-70—210
James Hahn 68-72-70—210
Chris Kirk 67-73-70—210
Kevin Kisner 69-71-70—210
Russell Henley 71-68-71—210
Kevin Tway 71-67-72—210
Louis Oosthuizen 71-67-72—210
Ryan Armour 71-66-73—210
Phil Mickelson 72-72-67—211
Brian Stuard 72-72-67—211
Tom Hoge 73-70-68—211
Scott Stallings 73-69-69—211
Kevin Chappell 69-72-70—211
Jason Kokrak 72-70-69—211
Brian Harman 68-72-71—211
Charles Howell III 69-71-71—211
Henrik Stenson 69-71-71—211
Brian Gay 72-67-72—211
Bronson Burgoon 74-69-69—212
Nick Watney 72-71-69—212
Justin Thomas 73-69-70—212
Branden Grace 70-71-72—213
Ryan Moore 71-69-73—213
Jamie Lovemark 71-69-73—213
Danny Lee 70-72-72—214
Andrew Landry 73-71-71—215
Adam Scott 71-71-73—215
Austin Cook 69-71-75—215
Charley Hoffman 73-71-72—216
Patton Kizzire 74-70-72—216
Ted Potter, Jr. 74-67-75—216
J.J. Spaun 74-68-75—217
Jimmy Walker 70-74-75—219
Whee Kim 72-70-78—220
Aaron Wise 71-73-77—221

