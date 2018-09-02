PGA-Dell Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At TPC Boston
|Norton, Mass.
|Purse: $9 million
|Yardage: 7,342; Par 71
|Third Round
|Abraham Ancer
|66-69-65—200
|Bryson DeChambeau
|70-68-63—201
|Tyrrell Hatton
|69-63-69—201
|Cameron Smith
|69-66-67—202
|Justin Rose
|65-67-70—202
|Emiliano Grillo
|72-67-64—203
|Kyle Stanley
|70-67-66—203
|Rory McIlroy
|71-67-66—204
|Tony Finau
|69-68-67—204
|Jordan Spieth
|69-67-68—204
|Beau Hossler
|67-69-68—204
|Brice Garnett
|70-70-65—205
|Marc Leishman
|68-68-69—205
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|68-68-69—205
|Tommy Fleetwood
|69-65-71—205
|Matt Kuchar
|71-69-66—206
|Peter Uihlein
|69-71-66—206
|Keith Mitchell
|73-66-67—206
|Tiger Woods
|72-66-68—206
|Brooks Koepka
|69-69-68—206
|C.T. Pan
|69-68-69—206
|Adam Hadwin
|68-68-70—206
|Si Woo Kim
|70-66-70—206
|J.B. Holmes
|69-67-70—206
|Bubba Watson
|72-68-67—207
|Hideki Matsuyama
|71-69-67—207
|Webb Simpson
|68-63-76—207
|Gary Woodland
|67-74-67—208
|Byeong Hun An
|69-71-68—208
|Paul Casey
|69-70-69—208
|Alex Noren
|69-69-70—208
|Xander Schauffele
|68-68-72—208
|Stewart Cink
|72-72-65—209
|Patrick Cantlay
|73-69-67—209
|Andrew Putnam
|70-71-68—209
|Patrick Reed
|71-69-69—209
|Russell Knox
|66-72-71—209
|Dustin Johnson
|68-69-72—209
|Keegan Bradley
|67-69-73—209
|Brandt Snedeker
|72-72-66—210
|Daniel Berger
|73-71-66—210
|Jon Rahm
|73-67-70—210
|James Hahn
|68-72-70—210
|Chris Kirk
|67-73-70—210
|Kevin Kisner
|69-71-70—210
|Russell Henley
|71-68-71—210
|Kevin Tway
|71-67-72—210
|Louis Oosthuizen
|71-67-72—210
|Ryan Armour
|71-66-73—210
|Phil Mickelson
|72-72-67—211
|Brian Stuard
|72-72-67—211
|Tom Hoge
|73-70-68—211
|Scott Stallings
|73-69-69—211
|Kevin Chappell
|69-72-70—211
|Jason Kokrak
|72-70-69—211
|Brian Harman
|68-72-71—211
|Charles Howell III
|69-71-71—211
|Henrik Stenson
|69-71-71—211
|Brian Gay
|72-67-72—211
|Bronson Burgoon
|74-69-69—212
|Nick Watney
|72-71-69—212
|Justin Thomas
|73-69-70—212
|Branden Grace
|70-71-72—213
|Ryan Moore
|71-69-73—213
|Jamie Lovemark
|71-69-73—213
|Danny Lee
|70-72-72—214
|Andrew Landry
|73-71-71—215
|Adam Scott
|71-71-73—215
|Austin Cook
|69-71-75—215
|Charley Hoffman
|73-71-72—216
|Patton Kizzire
|74-70-72—216
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|74-67-75—216
|J.J. Spaun
|74-68-75—217
|Jimmy Walker
|70-74-75—219
|Whee Kim
|72-70-78—220
|Aaron Wise
|71-73-77—221
