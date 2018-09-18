Listen Live Sports

PGA to bring Ryder Cup, other top events to Congressional

September 18, 2018 9:15 am
 
The PGA of America is bringing its biggest championships to Congressional over the next two decades.

Nearly three months after the PGA Tour ended another run outside golf-rich Washington, the PGA of America announced an agreement for the club to host the Women’s PGA Championship twice, the Senior PGA Championship twice, the PGA Championship (2031) and the Ryder Cup (2036).

Congressional also will host the Junior PGA Championship and the Professional National Championship, along with an annual event designed to introduce golf to veterans.

Congressional, across the Potomac River in Bethesda, Maryland, previously hosted the 1976 PGA Championship. That tournament was won by Dave Stockton, marking the last time no one broke par at the PGA Championship.

