PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

|Through Sept. 2
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Miguel Angel Jimenez
|17
|$1,746,868
|2. Scott McCarron
|19
|$1,647,908
|3. Jerry Kelly
|17
|$1,619,368
|4. Bernhard Langer
|18
|$1,509,104
|5. David Toms
|16
|$1,417,597
|6. Scott Parel
|19
|$1,197,278
|7. Joe Durant
|19
|$1,154,056
|8. Paul Broadhurst
|17
|$1,147,004
|9. Vijay Singh
|13
|$1,092,710
|10. Tim Petrovic
|16
|$1,008,331
|11. Steve Stricker
|6
|$926,235
|12. Kevin Sutherland
|18
|$846,839
|13. Kirk Triplett
|16
|$823,952
|14. Gene Sauers
|19
|$794,550
|15. Jeff Maggert
|17
|$729,598
|16. Tom Lehman
|16
|$703,847
|17. Bart Bryant
|14
|$672,712
|18. Kenny Perry
|12
|$669,522
|19. Tom Pernice Jr.
|19
|$640,847
|20. Paul Goydos
|18
|$631,965
|21. Brandt Jobe
|14
|$627,203
|22. Colin Montgomerie
|18
|$624,850
|23. Glen Day
|18
|$593,605
|24. Woody Austin
|19
|$589,526
|25. Mark Calcavecchia
|19
|$584,517
|26. Billy Andrade
|18
|$580,203
|27. Lee Janzen
|18
|$573,686
|28. Wes Short, Jr.
|19
|$565,218
|29. Duffy Waldorf
|20
|$526,135
|30. Marco Dawson
|17
|$487,391
|31. Rocco Mediate
|16
|$479,797
|32. Scott Dunlap
|18
|$466,346
|33. Steve Flesch
|17
|$438,032
|34. Jesper Parnevik
|18
|$409,192
|35. Billy Mayfair
|17
|$407,208
|36. Bob Estes
|9
|$405,081
|37. Ken Tanigawa
|15
|$404,380
|38. Jeff Sluman
|20
|$394,743
|39. Stephen Ames
|18
|$390,800
|40. Doug Garwood
|16
|$390,591
|41. David Frost
|19
|$376,830
|42. Michael Bradley
|14
|$357,595
|43. Tom Byrum
|16
|$352,313
|44. Kent Jones
|14
|$333,214
|45. Carlos Franco
|19
|$331,970
|46. Jay Haas
|15
|$331,620
|47. Jerry Smith
|17
|$327,554
|48. Tommy Tolles
|15
|$294,094
|49. Esteban Toledo
|18
|$293,944
|50. Corey Pavin
|16
|$274,444
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.