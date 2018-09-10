Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

Through Sept. 2
Trn Money
1. Miguel Angel Jimenez 17 $1,746,868
2. Scott McCarron 19 $1,647,908
3. Jerry Kelly 17 $1,619,368
4. Bernhard Langer 18 $1,509,104
5. David Toms 16 $1,417,597
6. Scott Parel 19 $1,197,278
7. Joe Durant 19 $1,154,056
8. Paul Broadhurst 17 $1,147,004
9. Vijay Singh 13 $1,092,710
10. Tim Petrovic 16 $1,008,331
11. Steve Stricker 6 $926,235
12. Kevin Sutherland 18 $846,839
13. Kirk Triplett 16 $823,952
14. Gene Sauers 19 $794,550
15. Jeff Maggert 17 $729,598
16. Tom Lehman 16 $703,847
17. Bart Bryant 14 $672,712
18. Kenny Perry 12 $669,522
19. Tom Pernice Jr. 19 $640,847
20. Paul Goydos 18 $631,965
21. Brandt Jobe 14 $627,203
22. Colin Montgomerie 18 $624,850
23. Glen Day 18 $593,605
24. Woody Austin 19 $589,526
25. Mark Calcavecchia 19 $584,517
26. Billy Andrade 18 $580,203
27. Lee Janzen 18 $573,686
28. Wes Short, Jr. 19 $565,218
29. Duffy Waldorf 20 $526,135
30. Marco Dawson 17 $487,391
31. Rocco Mediate 16 $479,797
32. Scott Dunlap 18 $466,346
33. Steve Flesch 17 $438,032
34. Jesper Parnevik 18 $409,192
35. Billy Mayfair 17 $407,208
36. Bob Estes 9 $405,081
37. Ken Tanigawa 15 $404,380
38. Jeff Sluman 20 $394,743
39. Stephen Ames 18 $390,800
40. Doug Garwood 16 $390,591
41. David Frost 19 $376,830
42. Michael Bradley 14 $357,595
43. Tom Byrum 16 $352,313
44. Kent Jones 14 $333,214
45. Carlos Franco 19 $331,970
46. Jay Haas 15 $331,620
47. Jerry Smith 17 $327,554
48. Tommy Tolles 15 $294,094
49. Esteban Toledo 18 $293,944
50. Corey Pavin 16 $274,444

