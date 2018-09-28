PGA Tour Champions – PURE Insurance Scores

|Friday
|At b-Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,864; Par: 72)
|At h-Poppy Hills GC (Yarage: 6,898; Par: 71)
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Purse: $2.1 million
|First Round
Note: Scores are in par order.
David Frost 32-34_66 -6b
Marco Dawson 33-34_67 -5b
Ken Tanigawa 33-34_67 -5b
Olin Browne 33-34_67 -5b
Hale Irwin 30-37_67 -5b
Bernhard Langer 33-34_67 -4h
Tom Pernice Jr. 34-33_67 -4h
Scott McCarron 31-36_67 -4h
Joe Durant 31-36_67 -4h
Tom Gillis 33-35_68 -4b
Paul Broadhurst 35-33_68 -4b
Kirk Triplett 35-33_68 -4b
Duffy Waldorf 33-35_68 -4b
Doug Garwood 33-36_69 -3b
Fran Quinn 35-34_69 -3b
Gary Hallberg 33-35_68 -3h
Woody Austin 35-33_68 -3h
Billy Mayfair 34-34_68 -3h
Scott Parel 35-34_69 -3b
Mark Calcavecchia 34-35_69 -2h
Kevin Sutherland 35-34_69 -2h
Bob Estes 34-36_70 -2b
Jay Haas 34-35_69 -2h
Tom Byrum 35-35_70 -2b
Fred Couples 33-36_69 -2h
Kent Jones 33-36_69 -2h
Carlos Franco 34-35_69 -2h
Mike Goodes 33-36_69 -2h
Glen Day 35-36_71 -1b
Jerry Smith 36-35_71 -1b
Tommy Tolles 36-35_71 -1b
Dan Forsman 36-34_70 -1h
Scott Dunlap 37-34_71 -1b
Mark Brooks 35-35_70 -1h
Mark Walker 34-36_70 -1h
Loren Roberts 35-37_72 Eb
Jeff Maggert 33-38_71 Eh
Darren Clarke 36-35_71 Eh
Stehen Ames 35-36_71 Eh
Jerry Kelly 35-36_71 Eh
Jeff Sluman 35-36_71 Eh
Joey Sindelar 32-39_71 Eh
Steve Pate 34-38_72 Eb
Colin Montgomerie 35-36_71 Eh
Scott Simpson 37-35_72 Eb
Kenny Perry 39-33_72 Eb
Paul Goydos 36-36_72 Eb
Jesper Parnevik 35-37_72 Eb
David McKenzie 35-36_71 Eh
Brian Henninger 35-36_71 Eh
Willie Wood 38-35_73 +1b
Gene Sauers 38-34_72 +1h
Vijay Singh 38-34_72 +1h
Sandy Lyle 35-37_72 +1h
Grant Waite 37-36_73 +1b
Mark O’Meara 36-37_73 +1b
Russ Cochran 36-37_73 +1b
Rocco Mediate 36-37_73 +1b
Peter Lonard 35-38_73 +1b
Blaine McCallister 34-38_72 +1h
Tom Watson 37-36_73 +1b
Larry Mize 38-36_74 +2b
Robert Gamez 35-38_73 +2h
John Cook 36-39_75 +3b
Tommy Armour III 40-34_74 +3h
Tim Petrovic 35-39_74 +3h
Jeff Brehaut 38-36_74 +3h
Steve Lowery 39-38_77 +5b
Todd Hamilton 38-39_77 +5b
Lee Janzen 40-37_77 +5b
Chris DiMarco 40-37_77 +6h
Ken Green 38-40_78 +6b
Bill Glasson 41-37_78 +6b
Dudley Hart 40-37_77 +6h
Bob Gilder 39-38_77 +6h
Scott Verplank 38-39_77 +6h
Jay Don Blake 38-40_78 +7h
Esteban Toledo 39-40_79 +7b
Charlie Rymer 44-36_80 +8b
Keith Huber 39-42_81 +9b
Wes Short, Jr. 41-39_80 +9h
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.