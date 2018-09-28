PGA Tour Champions – PURE Insurance Scores

Friday At b-Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,864; Par: 72) At h-Poppy Hills GC (Yarage: 6,898; Par: 71) Pebble Beach, Calif. Purse: $2.1 million First Round

Note: Scores are in par order.

David Frost 32-34_66 -6b

Marco Dawson 33-34_67 -5b

Ken Tanigawa 33-34_67 -5b

Olin Browne 33-34_67 -5b

Hale Irwin 30-37_67 -5b

Bernhard Langer 33-34_67 -4h

Tom Pernice Jr. 34-33_67 -4h

Scott McCarron 31-36_67 -4h

Joe Durant 31-36_67 -4h

Tom Gillis 33-35_68 -4b

Paul Broadhurst 35-33_68 -4b

Kirk Triplett 35-33_68 -4b

Duffy Waldorf 33-35_68 -4b

Doug Garwood 33-36_69 -3b

Fran Quinn 35-34_69 -3b

Gary Hallberg 33-35_68 -3h

Woody Austin 35-33_68 -3h

Billy Mayfair 34-34_68 -3h

Scott Parel 35-34_69 -3b

Mark Calcavecchia 34-35_69 -2h

Kevin Sutherland 35-34_69 -2h

Bob Estes 34-36_70 -2b

Jay Haas 34-35_69 -2h

Tom Byrum 35-35_70 -2b

Fred Couples 33-36_69 -2h

Kent Jones 33-36_69 -2h

Carlos Franco 34-35_69 -2h

Mike Goodes 33-36_69 -2h

Glen Day 35-36_71 -1b

Jerry Smith 36-35_71 -1b

Tommy Tolles 36-35_71 -1b

Dan Forsman 36-34_70 -1h

Scott Dunlap 37-34_71 -1b

Mark Brooks 35-35_70 -1h

Mark Walker 34-36_70 -1h

Loren Roberts 35-37_72 Eb

Jeff Maggert 33-38_71 Eh

Darren Clarke 36-35_71 Eh

Stehen Ames 35-36_71 Eh

Jerry Kelly 35-36_71 Eh

Jeff Sluman 35-36_71 Eh

Joey Sindelar 32-39_71 Eh

Steve Pate 34-38_72 Eb

Colin Montgomerie 35-36_71 Eh

Scott Simpson 37-35_72 Eb

Kenny Perry 39-33_72 Eb

Paul Goydos 36-36_72 Eb

Jesper Parnevik 35-37_72 Eb

David McKenzie 35-36_71 Eh

Brian Henninger 35-36_71 Eh

Willie Wood 38-35_73 +1b

Gene Sauers 38-34_72 +1h

Vijay Singh 38-34_72 +1h

Sandy Lyle 35-37_72 +1h

Grant Waite 37-36_73 +1b

Mark O’Meara 36-37_73 +1b

Russ Cochran 36-37_73 +1b

Rocco Mediate 36-37_73 +1b

Peter Lonard 35-38_73 +1b

Blaine McCallister 34-38_72 +1h

Tom Watson 37-36_73 +1b

Larry Mize 38-36_74 +2b

Robert Gamez 35-38_73 +2h

John Cook 36-39_75 +3b

Tommy Armour III 40-34_74 +3h

Tim Petrovic 35-39_74 +3h

Jeff Brehaut 38-36_74 +3h

Steve Lowery 39-38_77 +5b

Todd Hamilton 38-39_77 +5b

Lee Janzen 40-37_77 +5b

Chris DiMarco 40-37_77 +6h

Ken Green 38-40_78 +6b

Bill Glasson 41-37_78 +6b

Dudley Hart 40-37_77 +6h

Bob Gilder 39-38_77 +6h

Scott Verplank 38-39_77 +6h

Jay Don Blake 38-40_78 +7h

Esteban Toledo 39-40_79 +7b

Charlie Rymer 44-36_80 +8b

Keith Huber 39-42_81 +9b

Wes Short, Jr. 41-39_80 +9h

