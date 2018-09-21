PGA Tour Champions – Sanford International Scores

Friday At Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, S.D. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 6,729; Par 70 (34-36) First Round Jerry Smith 30-33—63 Brandt Jobe 32-31—63 Steve Stricker 30-33—63 David McKenzie 32-31—63 Scott McCarron 32-32—64 Lee Janzen 32-32—64 Paul Goydos 31-33—64 Mike Goodes 33-32—65 John Huston 32-33—65 Todd Hamilton 32-33—65 Bob Estes 31-34—65 Kevin Sutherland 33-32—65 Tommy Armour III 34-32—66 Wes Short, Jr. 32-34—66 Dudley Hart 33-33—66 Scott Parel 34-32—66 Rocco Mediate 33-33—66 Duffy Waldorf 34-32—66 Kirk Triplett 33-33—66 Tom Byrum 33-34—67 Steve Jones 34-33—67 Corey Pavin 32-35—67 Kent Jones 31-36—67 Tom Pernice Jr. 34-33—67 Billy Andrade 34-33—67 Colin Montgomerie 34-33—67 David Toms 32-35—67 Joe Durant 34-33—67 Doug Garwood 32-35—67 Tommy Tolles 33-34—67 Mark Walker 34-33—67 Ken Tanigawa 33-34—67 Glen Day 33-35—68 Larry Mize 33-35—68 Tom Gillis 34-34—68 Gary Hallberg 33-35—68 Olin Browne 34-34—68 Jesper Parnevik 33-35—68 David Frost 35-33—68 Tim Petrovic 34-34—68 Jeff Maggert 33-35—68 Jerry Kelly 35-33—68 Esteban Toledo 34-34—68 Jay Haas 35-33—68 P.H. Horgan III 35-33—68 Mark Calcavecchia 35-34—69 Scott Dunlap 34-35—69 Steve Pate 36-33—69 Stephen Ames 35-34—69 Woody Austin 34-35—69 Marco Dawson 36-33—69 John Daly 33-36—69 Tom Kite 33-36—69 Paul Broadhurst 34-35—69 Mike Small 34-35—69 Peter Lonard 34-36—70 Dan Forsman 36-34—70 Billy Mayfair 33-37—70 Mark O’Meara 37-33—70 Carlos Franco 36-34—70 Fran Quinn 34-36—70 Clark Dennis 35-35—70 Mark Brooks 36-35—71 Blaine McCallister 33-38—71 Jeff Sluman 35-36—71 Sandy Lyle 36-35—71 Joey Sindelar 35-37—72 Brian Henninger 33-39—72 Chris DiMarco 34-38—72 Darren Clarke 35-37—72 Chad Proehl 36-36—72 Jay Don Blake 35-38—73 Robert Gamez 39-34—73 John Harris 34-39—73 Tom Lehman 37-36—73 Scott Hoch 34-40—74 Vijay Singh 36-38—74 Steve Lowery 39-38—77

