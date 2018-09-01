Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions – Shaw Charity Classic Scores

September 1, 2018 6:25 pm
 
Saturday
At Canyon Meadow Golf & Country Club
Calgary, Alberta
Purse: $2.35 million
Yardage: 7,086; Par 70
Second Round
Joe Durant 66-63—129
Miguel Angel Jiménez 64-66—130
Kirk Triplett 64-67—131
Scott McCarron 67-65—132
Esteban Toledo 66-67—133
Bernhard Langer 69-65—134
Doug Garwood 71-63—134
Joey Sindelar 67-67—134
Scott Parel 67-67—134
Glen Day 69-66—135
David Frost 71-64—135
Duffy Waldorf 68-67—135
Gibby Gilbert III 67-68—135
Rod Spittle 66-69—135
Darren Clarke 70-66—136
Steve Pate 69-67—136
Davis Love III 68-68—136
Tom Byrum 68-68—136
Billy Mayfair 68-68—136
Wes Short, Jr. 68-68—136
Mike Goodes 67-69—136
Greg Kraft 69-68—137
Jeff Sluman 68-69—137
Jerry Kelly 67-70—137
Woody Austin 69-69—138
Spike McRoy 70-68—138
Billy Andrade 70-68—138
Todd Hamilton 69-69—138
Ken Tanigawa 70-68—138
Lee Janzen 68-70—138
Mark O’Meara 68-70—138
Michael Long 71-67—138
Grant Waite 68-70—138
Tim Petrovic 70-69—139
Tommy Armour III 70-69—139
Steve Jones 70-69—139
Tom Werkmeister 69-70—139
Vijay Singh 70-69—139
Dudley Hart 71-68—139
Tom Pernice Jr. 68-71—139
Gary Hallberg 68-71—139
Dan Forsman 71-69—140
Jeff Maggert 68-72—140
Colin Montgomerie 71-69—140
Bill Glasson 68-72—140
Brian Mogg 67-73—140
Mark Calcavecchia 73-67—140
Scott Dunlap 70-71—141
Mark Brooks 69-72—141
Guy Boros 71-70—141
Ronnie Black 68-73—141
Blaine McCallister 72-69—141
Brian Henninger 68-73—141
Steve Flesch 72-69—141
Corey Pavin 73-68—141
Tommy Tolles 74-67—141
Stephen Mondshine 68-74—142
Olin Browne 72-70—142
Robert Gamez 73-69—142
Chris DiMarco 74-68—142
Willie Wood 71-72—143
John Inman 71-72—143
Stephen Ames 71-72—143
Larry Mize 72-71—143
Carlos Franco 75-68—143
Fran Quinn 70-74—144
Jesper Parnevik 71-73—144
Skip Kendall 75-69—144
David McKenzie 77-68—145
Ted Tryba 70-76—146
Steve Blake 70-77—147
John Huston 73-74—147
Steve Lowery 73-75—148
Jay Don Blake 73-77—150
Jim Carter 75-75—150
Scott Simpson 77-74—151
Donnie Hammond 81-78—159

