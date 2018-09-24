PGA Tour Champions Statistics

Through Sept. 23 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (17), $1,746,868. 2, Scott McCarron, (21), $1,693,208. 3, Jerry Kelly, (19), $1,643,458. 4, Bernhard Langer, (19), $1,561,904. 5, David Toms, (18), $1,520,372. 6, Paul Broadhurst, (19), $1,452,944. 7, Scott Parel, (21), $1,226,723. 8, Joe Durant, (21), $1,210,156. 9, Steve Stricker, (7), $1,196,235. 10, Tim Petrovic, (18), $1,154,400.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.00. 2, Jerry Kelly, 69.04. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.21. 4, Scott McCarron, 69.28. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 69.41. 6, Joe Durant, 69.48. 7, Scott Parel, 69.56. 8, David Toms, 69.58. 9, Brandt Jobe, 69.65. 10, Kenny Perry, 69.68.

Driving Distance

1, Kenny Perry, 302.7. 2, Scott Parel, 298.1. 3, Brandt Jobe, 296.9. 4, Ken Tanigawa, 296.0. 5, Wes Short, Jr., 295.5. 6, Scott McCarron, 295.3. 7, Vijay Singh, 292.7. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 292.6. 9, Woody Austin, 290.9. 10, Doug Garwood, 288.9.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 81.48%. 2, Paul Goydos, 78.01%. 3, Glen Day, 77.32%. 4, Gene Sauers, 77.29%. 5, Tom Lehman, 76.94%. 6, Jerry Kelly, 76.82%. 7, Scott Dunlap, 76.78%. 8, Jay Haas, 76.50%. 9, Joe Durant, 76.05%. 10, Bernhard Langer, 75.96%.

Advertisement

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Kevin Sutherland, 78.89%. 2, Tom Lehman, 78.64%. 3, Kenny Perry, 76.56%. 4, Bart Bryant, 76.35%. 5, Bernhard Langer, 76.10%. 6, Vijay Singh, 75.78%. 7, Jeff Sluman, 75.34%. 8, Gene Sauers, 75.32%. 9, Joe Durant, 74.66%. 10, Jerry Kelly, 74.49%.

Total Driving

1, Kenny Perry, 27. 2, Bernhard Langer, 30. 3 (tie), Kevin Sutherland and Jerry Kelly, 36. 5, Joe Durant, 37. 6, Tom Lehman, 39. 7, Kirk Triplett, 41. 8 (tie), Gene Sauers and Scott McCarron, 42. 10, Jeff Maggert, 46.

Putting Average

1, Joe Durant, 1.728. 2 (tie), Miguel Angel Jimenez and Scott Parel, 1.736. 4, Brandt Jobe, 1.737. 5, Glen Day, 1.742. 6, Jerry Kelly, 1.743. 7 (tie), Jerry Smith and David Toms, 1.744. 9, Wes Short, Jr., 1.745. 10, Paul Goydos, 1.750.

Birdie Average

1, Scott Parel, 4.31. 2, Wes Short, Jr., 4.16. 3, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 4.15. 4, Bernhard Langer, 4.12. 5, Scott McCarron, 4.11. 6, Brandt Jobe, 4.08. 7, Bart Bryant, 4.07. 8, Joe Durant, 4.06. 9 (tie), Woody Austin and Jerry Kelly, 4.05.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Kenny Perry, 81.0. 2, Scott McCarron, 83.1. 3, Bernhard Langer, 114.0. 4, Jeff Maggert, 123.8. 5 (tie), Lee Janzen and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 126.0. 7, Tommy Armour III, 133.7. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 138.9. 9 (tie), Brandt Jobe and Tommy Tolles, 144.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, David Toms, 68.09%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 61.84%. 3, Lee Janzen, 60.61%. 4, Tim Petrovic, 58.62%. 5, Tom Pernice Jr., 57.97%. 6, Marco Dawson, 57.89%. 7, Larry Mize, 56.25%. 8, David Frost, 56.00%. 9, Kent Jones, 55.32%. 10, Scott Verplank, 54.72%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Joe Durant, 96. 2, Bernhard Langer, 107. 3, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 108. 4, Kenny Perry, 115. 5, Scott McCarron, 118. 6, Jerry Kelly, 125. 7, Brandt Jobe, 144. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 151. 9, Lee Janzen, 163. 10, David Toms, 169.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.