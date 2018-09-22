PGA TOUR Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta
|Purse: $9 million
|Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Tiger Woods
|65-68-65—198
|Rory McIlroy
|67-68-66—201
|Justin Rose
|66-67-68—201
|Kyle Stanley
|69-68-67—204
|Jon Rahm
|68-68-68—204
|Paul Casey
|68-71-66—205
|Tony Finau
|67-71-67—205
|Billy Horschel
|71-65-69—205
|Aaron Wise
|70-69-67—206
|Dustin Johnson
|69-70-67—206
|Gary Woodland
|66-72-68—206
|Xander Schauffele
|68-70-68—206
|Justin Thomas
|67-69-70—206
|Webb Simpson
|69-70-68—207
|Tommy Fleetwood
|69-69-70—208
|Hideki Matsuyama
|72-66-71—209
|Marc Leishman
|73-69-68—210
|Patton Kizzire
|71-71-68—210
|Jason Day
|68-73-69—210
|Rickie Fowler
|65-72-73—210
|Bryson DeChambeau
|71-75-66—212
|Cameron Smith
|70-73-69—212
|Kevin Na
|72-68-72—212
|Patrick Cantlay
|71-65-76—212
|Brooks Koepka
|69-78-67—214
|Francesco Molinari
|70-75-69—214
|Keegan Bradley
|73-73-69—215
|Bubba Watson
|70-72-73—215
|Patrick Reed
|72-74-72—218
|Phil Mickelson
|73-72-76—221
