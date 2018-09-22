Listen Live Sports

PGA TOUR Championship Scores

September 22, 2018 7:44 pm
 
Saturday
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
Third Round
Tiger Woods 65-68-65—198
Rory McIlroy 67-68-66—201
Justin Rose 66-67-68—201
Kyle Stanley 69-68-67—204
Jon Rahm 68-68-68—204
Paul Casey 68-71-66—205
Tony Finau 67-71-67—205
Billy Horschel 71-65-69—205
Aaron Wise 70-69-67—206
Dustin Johnson 69-70-67—206
Gary Woodland 66-72-68—206
Xander Schauffele 68-70-68—206
Justin Thomas 67-69-70—206
Webb Simpson 69-70-68—207
Tommy Fleetwood 69-69-70—208
Hideki Matsuyama 72-66-71—209
Marc Leishman 73-69-68—210
Patton Kizzire 71-71-68—210
Jason Day 68-73-69—210
Rickie Fowler 65-72-73—210
Bryson DeChambeau 71-75-66—212
Cameron Smith 70-73-69—212
Kevin Na 72-68-72—212
Patrick Cantlay 71-65-76—212
Brooks Koepka 69-78-67—214
Francesco Molinari 70-75-69—214
Keegan Bradley 73-73-69—215
Bubba Watson 70-72-73—215
Patrick Reed 72-74-72—218
Phil Mickelson 73-72-76—221

