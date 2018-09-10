PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Sept. 10 Points Money 1. Bryson DeChambeau 5,789 $7,918,089 2. Justin Rose 4,391 $7,758,678 3. Tony Finau 3,479 $5,429,338 4. Dustin Johnson 3,425 $7,836,352 5. Justin Thomas 3,327 $8,414,921 6. Keegan Bradley 2,979 $3,919,164 7. Brooks Koepka 2,723 $6,943,747 8. Bubba Watson 2,481 $5,647,948 9. Billy Horschel 2,260 $3,343,200 10. Cameron Smith 2,247 $3,449,807 11. Webb Simpson 2,228 $5,004,417 12. Jason Day 2,071 $4,907,461 13. Francesco Molinari 1,992 $4,902,042 14. Phil Mickelson 1,990 $4,451,187 15. Patrick Reed 1,933 $4,858,667 16. Patrick Cantlay 1,861 $3,800,162 17. Rory McIlroy 1,813 $4,130,396 18. Xander Schauffele 1,759 $3,767,638 19. Tommy Fleetwood 1,734 $3,709,697 20. Tiger Woods 1,722 $3,823,841 21. Aaron Wise 1,702 $3,295,607 22. Kevin Na 1,629 $3,423,516 23. Rickie Fowler 1,612 $3,955,337 24. Jon Rahm 1,610 $3,767,228 25. Kyle Stanley 1,564 $3,725,201 26. Paul Casey 1,499 $3,416,321 27. Hideki Matsuyama 1,491 $2,315,477 28. Gary Woodland 1,448 $2,883,457 29. Marc Leishman 1,444 $3,607,421 30. Patton Kizzire 1,432 $3,377,351 Did not advance to the 4th playoff event 31. Jordan Spieth 1,323 $2,793,536 32. Emiliano Grillo 1,270 $2,493,163 33. Andrew Putnam 1,267 $2,387,382 34. Chez Reavie 1,252 $2,700,018 35. C.T. Pan 1,238 $1,881,787 36. Adam Hadwin 1,226 $1,932,488 37. Andrew Landry 1,225 $2,642,179 38. Austin Cook 1,203 $2,448,920 39. Pat Perez 1,190 $2,962,641 40. Brandt Snedeker 1,188 $2,448,970 41. Rafa Cabrera Bello 1,175 $2,449,869 42. Byeong Hun An 1,170 $2,599,264 43. Alex Noren 1,169 $2,699,150 44. Chesson Hadley 1,163 $2,768,863 45. Luke List 1,150 $2,710,736 46. Beau Hossler 1,134 $2,449,707 47. Kevin Kisner 1,132 $2,972,285 48. Brian Harman 1,129 $2,733,463 49. Ryan Armour 1,113 $2,485,203 50. Ian Poulter 1,090 $2,714,450 51. Adam Scott 1,081 $2,237,641 52. Jason Kokrak 1,053 $1,794,431 53. Charles Howell III 1,041 $2,179,725 54. Tyrrell Hatton 1,041 $1,943,360 55. Si Woo Kim 1,026 $2,276,114 56. Brendan Steele 1,015 $2,291,128 57. Henrik Stenson 990 $2,680,487 58. Zach Johnson 981 $1,957,635 59. Brian Gay 949 $2,152,501 60. Abraham Ancer 938 $1,676,695 61. Brice Garnett 933 $1,466,224 62. J.J. Spaun 919 $1,978,906 63. Ryan Palmer 916 $1,484,445 64. Peter Uihlein 911 $1,797,715 65. Ted Potter, Jr. 889 $1,976,198 66. Chris Kirk 888 $1,824,111 67. Keith Mitchell 878 $1,641,260 68. Scott Piercy 872 $1,882,337 69. Louis Oosthuizen 847 $1,731,493 70. Daniel Berger 839 $1,721,763 Did not advance to the 3rd playoff event 71. Ryan Moore 806 $1,986,608 72. Whee Kim 805 $1,920,340 73. Stewart Cink 775 $1,887,208 74. Nick Watney 760 $1,402,833 75. Jimmy Walker 741 $2,027,312 76. Matt Kuchar 740 $1,720,097 77. Kevin Streelman 724 $1,523,642 78. Bronson Burgoon 718 $1,179,616 79. Charley Hoffman 689 $1,400,637 80. Joel Dahmen 676 $1,476,838 81. Michael Kim 675 $1,379,736 82. J.B. Holmes 668 $1,595,942 83. Kevin Chappell 667 $1,608,338 84. James Hahn 666 $1,386,301 85. Jamie Lovemark 664 $1,377,286 86. Brian Stuard 654 $1,089,763 87. Kevin Tway 643 $1,379,544 88. Branden Grace 634 $1,529,289 89. Russell Knox 629 $1,424,030 90. Kelly Kraft 627 $1,496,253 91. Troy Merritt 616 $1,326,989 92. Tom Hoge 608 $1,358,542 93. Scott Stallings 608 $1,147,573 94. Satoshi Kodaira 600 $1,471,462 95. Jhonattan Vegas 598 $1,137,444 96. Russell Henley 589 $1,516,438 97. Danny Lee 587 $1,269,386 98. Ollie Schniederjans 573 $1,303,610 99. Anirban Lahiri 566 $1,441,205 100. Jason Dufner 557 $1,497,655 Did not advance to the 2nd playoff event 101. Sam Ryder 551 $1,046,166 102. Trey Mullinax 550 $1,184,245 103. Brandon Harkins 545 $1,148,115 104. Patrick Rodgers 541 $1,287,040 105. Charl Schwartzel 528 $1,710,179 106. Sean O’Hair 526 $1,104,865 107. Harold Varner III 524 $1,223,064 108. Alex Cejka 524 $1,198,541 109. Rory Sabbatini 521 $1,126,057 110. Richy Werenski 498 $1,081,283 111. Sung Kang 490 $1,243,309 112. John Huh 480 $974,538 113. Tyler Duncan 457 $944,021 114. Seamus Power 455 $791,018 115. Martin Laird 453 $1,017,580 116. William McGirt 449 $933,327 117. J.T. Poston 448 $940,661 118. Vaughn Taylor 445 $965,691 119. Grayson Murray 438 $1,056,628 120. Sam Saunders 437 $981,936 121. Ryan Blaum 433 $980,877 122. Scott Brown 422 $1,076,678 123. Nick Taylor 420 $899,373 124. Bud Cauley 405 $900,591 125. Harris English 383 $799,450 126. Martin Piller 371 $847,304 127. Tyrone Van Aswegen 364 $763,584 128. Sergio Garcia 362 $878,354 129. Chad Campbell 361 $801,960 130. Corey Conners 353 $728,296 131. Robert Garrigus 353 $702,030 132. Aaron Baddeley 342 $725,928 133. Johnson Wagner 338 $656,322 134. Tom Lovelady 332 $700,783 135. Lucas Glover 324 $789,382 136. Ben Silverman 323 $793,140 137. Derek Fathauer 316 $708,712 138. David Hearn 315 $622,383 139. Talor Gooch 308 $654,200 140. Shane Lowry 296 $696,897 141. Jim Furyk 291 $660,010 142. Michael Thompson 280 $563,972 143. David Lingmerth 274 $616,758 144. Graeme McDowell 274 $581,024

