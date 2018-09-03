Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Statistics

September 3, 2018 7:48 pm
 
Through Sept. 3
FedExCup Season Points

1, Bryson DeChambeau, 5,616.944. 2, Dustin Johnson, 3,289.060. 3, Justin Thomas, 3,191.251. 4, Tony Finau, 3,168.623. 5, Justin Thomas, 3,084.393. 6, Brooks Koepka, 2,550.553. 7, Bubba Watson, 2,276.510. 8, Cameron Smith, 2,231.145. 9, Phil Mickelson, 1,968.904. 10, Jason Day, 1,934.948.

Scoring Average

1, Dustin Johnson, 68.662. 2, Justin Rose, 69.130. 3, Justin Thomas, 69.158. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.325. 5, Webb Simpson, 69.380. 6, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.423. 7, Rory McIlroy, 69.443. 8, Rickie Fowler, 69.533. 9, Tiger Woods, 69.563. 10, Tony Finau, 69.577.

Driving Distance

1, Rory McIlroy, 320.2. 2, Trey Mullinax, 318.7. 3, Tony Finau, 316.2. 4, Tom Lovelady, 315.9. 5, Luke List, 315.2. 6, Dustin Johnson, 314.5. 7, Bubba Watson, 313.6. 8, Brooks Koepka, 313.4. 9, Gary Woodland, 313.2. 10, 2 tied with 312.9.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Henrik Stenson, 74.33%. 2, Ryan Armour, 73.46%. 3, Ryan Moore, 71.94%. 4, Chez Reavie, 71.67%. 5, Kyle Stanley, 71.45%. 6, Brian Stuard, 71.21%. 7, Brian Gay, 70.36%. 8, Emiliano Grillo, 69.82%. 9, Steve Wheatcroft, 69.79%. 10, Jim Furyk, 69.77%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Henrik Stenson, 73.73%. 2, Sam Ryder, 72.08%. 3, Kevin Streelman, 71.56%. 4, Kyle Stanley, 71.37%. 5, C.T. Pan, 70.98%. 6, Adam Scott, 70.91%. 7, Rafa Cabrera Bello, 70.88%. 8, Jon Rahm, 70.83%. 9, Gary Woodland, 70.82%. 10, Billy Horschel, 70.80%.

Total Driving

1, Keegan Bradley, 72. 2 (tie), Justin Rose and Hudson Swafford, 88. 4, Bronson Burgoon, 89. 5 (tie), Tommy Fleetwood and Gary Woodland, 90. 7, Aaron Wise, 102. 8, Kyle Stanley, 103. 9 (tie), Francesco Molinari and Sam Ryder, 108.

SG: Putting

1, Jason Day, .862. 2, Phil Mickelson, .841. 3, Greg Chalmers, .790. 4, Daniel Summerhays, .736. 5, Beau Hossler, .698. 6, Alex Noren, .686. 7, Johnson Wagner, .623. 8, Peter Malnati, .619. 9, Webb Simpson, .606. 10, Patrick Rodgers, .596.

Birdie Average

1, Dustin Johnson, 4.79. 2, Justin Rose, 4.45. 3, Phil Mickelson, 4.43. 4, Jon Rahm, 4.33. 5 (tie), Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka, 4.30. 7 (tie), Tommy Fleetwood and Bryson DeChambeau, 4.21. 9, Jordan Spieth, 4.19. 10, Jason Day, 4.13.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Justin Thomas, 83.3. 2, Dustin Johnson, 84.9. 3, Hideki Matsuyama, 88.6. 4, Webb Simpson, 88.9. 5, Conrad Shindler, 91.6. 6, Tony Finau, 101.3. 7, Keegan Bradley, 102.0. 8, Bubba Watson, 106.5. 9, Rafa Cabrera Bello, 108.0. 10, Stewart Cink, 111.9.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Ben Crane, 66.00%. 2, Jason Day, 64.17%. 3, Louis Oosthuizen, 64.00%. 4, Webb Simpson, 63.04%. 5, Padraig Harrington, 62.34%. 6, Kevin Na, 62.22%. 7, Matt Kuchar, 61.97%. 8, Whee Kim, 61.82%. 9, Zac Blair, 61.63%. 10, Seamus Power, 60.94%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Justin Thomas, 239. 2, Dustin Johnson, 263. 3, Rickie Fowler, 270. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 282. 5, Justin Rose, 302. 6, Hideki Matsuyama, 314. 7, Rafa Cabrera Bello, 320. 8, Patrick Cantlay, 334. 9, Brooks Koepka, 346. 10, Jordan Spieth, 369.

