Phillies 3, Braves 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .293 Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .310 Markakis rf 1 0 1 0 3 0 .298 Camargo 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .272 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Culberson ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .273 Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .024 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Totals 28 0 2 0 5 10

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .253 Santana 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .228 Herrera rf-lf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .255 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .245 Quinn cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Cozens lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Bautista dh-rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .199 Kingery ss 3 1 1 0 1 2 .228 Alfaro c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Knapp c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .201 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .048 a-Ramos ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .307 1-Williams pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .256 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 26 3 5 3 7 10

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 2 0 Philadelphia 000 000 30x—3 5 1

a-pinch hit for Nola in the 7th. b-struck out for Winkler in the 8th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 7th.

E_Santana (11). LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Hoskins (37). RBIs_Hernandez 2 (59), Herrera (71). SB_Quinn (10). CS_Quinn (4). S_Quinn, Knapp.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Albies 2, Sanchez 2); Philadelphia 5 (Quinn 3, Kingery, Alfaro). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Suzuki, Herrera. GIDP_Freeman, Sanchez.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Kingery, Santana, Hoskins), (Santana, Kingery, Hernandez).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 6 3 0 0 3 7 95 2.83 Venters, L, 5-2 2-3 2 3 3 3 0 14 3.71 Winkler 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.43 Toussaint 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.03 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 17-6 7 2 0 0 4 8 88 2.37 Neris, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.21 Dominguez, S, 15-19 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 2-0. HBP_Nola (Culberson). WP_Nola.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:43. A_30,886 (43,647).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.