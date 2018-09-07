Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 4, Mets 3

September 7, 2018 10:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Santana 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .228
Hoskins lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .246
Altherr cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .173
b-Herrera ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .264
Bautista rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .199
c-Williams ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
d-Ramos ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .308
1-Florimon pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Cabrera 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .266
Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251
Kingery ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Alfaro c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .259
Nola p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .055
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 4 7 4 2 13
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .270
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .319
Conforto lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Bruce rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .221
Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Do.Smith 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .205
Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Reyes ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Matz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .073
a-Reinheimer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Hanhold p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Totals 30 3 3 3 1 8
Philadelphia 002 001 010—4 7 0
New York 011 000 100—3 3 0

a-struck out for Matz in the 5th. b-doubled for Altherr in the 6th. c-struck out for Bautista in the 6th. d-singled for Williams in the 8th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 4, New York 2. 2B_Altherr (9), Herrera (18), McNeil (8). HR_Santana (22), off Matz; Hoskins (28), off Bashlor; Bruce (6), off Nola; Do.Smith (3), off Nola. RBIs_Santana 2 (81), Hoskins (85), Cabrera (74), McNeil (13), Bruce (22), Do.Smith (4). CS_Florimon (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Bautista, Alfaro); New York 1 (Bruce). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; New York 0 for 2.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 16-4 7 3 3 3 1 8 103 2.29
Dominguez, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.86
Hunter, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.54
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz 5 3 2 2 2 8 103 4.17
Hanhold 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 3.86
Bashlor, L, 0-3 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 4.78
Zamora 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.76
Dr.Smith 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.33

Bashlor pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Nola (Plawecki).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:43. A_23,379 (41,922).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech