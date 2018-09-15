Phillies 5, Marlins 4

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Riddle ss 4 0 2 3 0 1 .236 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Dietrich 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .266 Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199 Dean lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .213 Sierra rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .174 J.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-O’Brien ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .222 Graves p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Bostick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 4 6 4 1 12

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .257 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Florimon ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .198 W.Ramos c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .315 Santana 3b-1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .232 Altherr lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .182 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Kingery ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227 b-Cabrera ph-ss-3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .265 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189 c-Bour ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .230 Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 L.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Herrera ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 .257 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 5 4 5 3 10

Miami 040 000 000—4 6 1 Philadelphia 020 030 00x—5 4 2

a-walked for J.Garcia in the 2nd. b-struck out for Kingery in the 2nd. c-singled for Velasquez in the 2nd. d-struck out for Graves in the 4th. e-hit by pitch for L.Garcia in the 5th. f-flied out for E.Ramos in the 6th. g-popped out for Kinley in the 7th.

E_Dean (1), Hernandez (10), Florimon (2). LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Riddle 2 (10), Dietrich (25), Cabrera (36). HR_Hernandez (12), off Rucinski. RBIs_Riddle 3 (36), Dean (10), Hernandez 3 (52), Bour 2 (58). CS_Riddle (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Anderson, Bostick); Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Altherr). RISP_Miami 2 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 6.

GIDP_Dean.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Florimon, Hernandez, Santana).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.97 Graves 2 1 2 0 2 3 44 4.75 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.79 Rucinski, L, 4-2 1 3 3 3 1 2 28 4.85 Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 12.15 Barraclough 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.33 Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 4.11 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 2 4 4 4 1 4 46 4.50 Arano 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.45 Davis 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 3.48 L.Garcia, W, 3-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.43 E.Ramos, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.04 Neris, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 5.06 Hunter, H, 24 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.51 Neshek, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.23

HBP_Rucinski (Herrera). WP_E.Ramos.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:48. A_24,695 (43,647).

