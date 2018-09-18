Phillies 5, Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Conforto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.221
|Matz p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rhame p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Jackson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|4
|15
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Hoskins lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Santana 1b-3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|Altherr rf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|Crawford 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|b-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|1-Florimon pr-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Kingery ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|c-Bour ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.052
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Bautista ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|6
|9
|New York
|001
|100
|000—2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|005
|00x—5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Matz in the 6th. b-singled for Crawford in the 6th. c-doubled for Kingery in the 6th. d-grounded out for Neshek in the 6th. e-struck out for Dominguez in the 7th. f-struck out for Rhame in the 9th.
1-ran for Ramos in the 6th.
LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Do.Smith (9), Bour (13). HR_Matz (2), off Nola; Alfaro (10), off Dr.Smith. RBIs_Do.Smith (8), Matz (4), Alfaro 3 (36), Ramos (68), Bour (59). SB_Hernandez (19), Alfaro (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Matz, Flores 2); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Crawford 2). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Philadelphia 3 for 6.
LIDP_Quinn.
DP_New York 1 (Matz, Do.Smith).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|5
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4
|91
|4.03
|Blevins
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3.92
|Dr.Smith, L, 1-1, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|2.92
|Swarzak
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.70
|Bashlor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.45
|Rhame
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|7.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|104
|2.44
|Neshek, W, 3-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|1.21
|Dominguez, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.17
|Hunter, H, 25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.54
|Neris, S, 11-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.52
Blevins pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Dr.Smith 2-2, Swarzak 1-0, Neshek 2-0. HBP_Blevins (Altherr), Rhame (Alfaro).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Sean Barber; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:22. A_18,895 (43,647).
