Pioneer League

September 2, 2018 7:03 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 21 12 .636
Great Falls (White Sox) 11 21 .344
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 17 .485
Helena (Brewers) 19 15 .559
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 20 14 .588
Idaho Falls (Royals) 19 15 .559
Orem (Angels) 9 25 .265
Ogden (Dodgers) 19 15 .559

___

Sunday’s Games

Helena 6, Missoula 5, 10 innings

Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Helena, 6:05 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

