Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 21 13 .618 Great Falls (White Sox) 12 21 .364 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 17 17 .500 Helena (Brewers) 19 16 .543 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 20 14 .588 Idaho Falls (Royals) 19 15 .559 Orem (Angels) 9 25 .265 Ogden (Dodgers) 19 15 .559

Monday’s Games

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula 4, Helena 0

Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

