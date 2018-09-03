Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|19
|16
|.543
|2½
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|17
|17
|.500
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|12
|21
|.364
|8½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Orem (Angels)
|9
|25
|.265
|11
___
Idaho Falls 4, Ogden 2
Missoula 4, Helena 0
Orem at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.