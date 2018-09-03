Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 21 13 .618 — Helena (Brewers) 19 16 .543 2½ Missoula (Diamondbacks) 17 17 .500 4 Great Falls (White Sox) 12 21 .364 8½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 21 14 .600 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 20 15 .571 1 Ogden (Dodgers) 19 16 .543 2 Orem (Angels) 9 26 .257 12

___

Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls 4, Ogden 2

Missoula 4, Helena 0

Grand Junction 5, Orem 2

Advertisement

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.