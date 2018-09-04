Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 22 13 .629 — Helena (Brewers) 19 16 .543 3 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 17 17 .500 4½ Great Falls (White Sox) 12 22 .353 9½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 21 14 .600 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 20 15 .571 1 Ogden (Dodgers) 19 16 .543 2 Orem (Angels) 9 26 .257 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.