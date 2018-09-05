Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 23 13 .639 — Helena (Brewers) 19 17 .528 4 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 17 .514 4½ Great Falls (White Sox) 12 23 .343 10½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 22 14 .611 — Ogden (Dodgers) 20 16 .556 2 Idaho Falls (Royals) 20 16 .556 2 Orem (Angels) 9 27 .250 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at TBD, TBD

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

