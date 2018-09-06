Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

September 6, 2018 1:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 24 13 .649
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 17 .528
Helena (Brewers) 19 18 .514 5
Great Falls (White Sox) 12 24 .333 11½
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 23 14 .622
Idaho Falls (Royals) 21 16 .568 2
Ogden (Dodgers) 20 17 .541 3
Orem (Angels) 9 28 .243 14

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Junction 3, Orem 1

Billings 6, Great Falls 3

Missoula 7, Helena 2

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Idaho Falls 8, Ogden 7

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Helena at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at TBD, TBD

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech