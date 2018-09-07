Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|20
|17
|.541
|4½
|Helena (Brewers)
|19
|19
|.500
|6
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|12
|25
|.324
|12½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|22
|16
|.579
|1
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|20
|18
|.526
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|10
|28
|.263
|13
___
Orem 6, Grand Junction 5
Billings 3, Great Falls 2
Missoula 4, Helena 2
Idaho Falls 7, Ogden 1
Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
