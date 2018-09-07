Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

September 7, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 25 13 .658
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 20 17 .541
Helena (Brewers) 19 19 .500 6
Great Falls (White Sox) 12 25 .324 12½
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 23 15 .605
Idaho Falls (Royals) 22 16 .579 1
Ogden (Dodgers) 20 18 .526 3
Orem (Angels) 10 28 .263 13

Thursday’s Games

Orem 6, Grand Junction 5

Billings 3, Great Falls 2

Missoula 4, Helena 2

Idaho Falls 7, Ogden 1

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

