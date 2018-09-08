Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Great Falls , Billings 0
Friday Sept. 7: Great Falls 4, Billings 1
Saturday Sept. 8: Great Falls 9, Billings 2
|Grand Junction 1, Ogden 1
Friday, Sept. 7: Grand Junction 8, Ogden 5
Saturday, Sept. 8: Ogden 7, Grand Junction 5
Sunday, Sept. 9: Grand Junction at Ogden, 7:00 p.m.
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|Great Falls 0, TBD 0
Tuesday, Sept. 11: TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 13: TBD
Thursday, Sept. 14: TBD
