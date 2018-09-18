Pirates 2, Royals 1

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b-cf-2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .301 Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .284 Gordon lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Bonifacio rf 4 1 0 0 1 4 .235 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .279 d-Perez ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Escobar 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Newberry p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Goodwin cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .244 e-Dozier ph-3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .233 Viloria c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Skoglund p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Maurer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Hammel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Phillips cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Totals 38 1 7 1 3 17

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .435 Marte cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .276 Bell 1b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .266 Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Luplow lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .192 f-Frazier ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .282 Osuna 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .205 a-Moran ph-3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .277 g-Diaz ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — h-Lavarnway ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Taillon p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .057 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kramer 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Totals 38 2 9 2 3 4

Kansas City 000 000 001 00—1 7 1 Pittsburgh 000 000 100 01—2 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-homered for Osuna in the 7th. b-struck out for Maurer in the 8th. c-flied out for Rodriguez in the 8th. d-singled for O’Hearn in the 9th. e-doubled for Goodwin in the 9th. f-out on fielder’s choice for Luplow in the 9th. g-walked for Moran in the 9th. h-singled for Crick in the 11th.

E_Escobar (12). LOB_Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Gordon (24), Escobar (21), Dozier (18), Bell (30). HR_Moran (10), off Maurer. RBIs_Dozier (30), Moran (53), Lavarnway (1). CS_Reyes (1), Marte (13). S_Cervelli.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Bonifacio); Pittsburgh 3 (Cervelli, Harrison 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Pittsburgh 1 for 5.

FIDP_Goodwin.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Reyes, Cervelli).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skoglund 6 3 0 0 0 2 85 5.60 Maurer 1 1 1 1 0 0 8 7.98 Hammel 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 0 27 5.98 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.46 Newberry 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.45 Smith, L, 1-6 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 2 31 6.75 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon 7 4 0 0 1 11 104 3.24 Rodriguez, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 2.53 Vazquez, BS, 5-39 1 2 1 1 1 2 16 2.91 Santana 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.71 Crick, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-0, Newberry 2-0. PB_Viloria (1).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, John Libka; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:29. A_11,566 (38,362).

