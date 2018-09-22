Pirates 3, Brewers 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Yelich cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .320 Braun lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Shaw 1b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240 g-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Schoop 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Kratz c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220 e-Aguilar ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Davies p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .067 a-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ta.Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Cain ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 0 5 0 1 11

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .288 Marte cf 2 0 1 2 1 0 .277 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Dickerson lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .298 Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .185 Kramer 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .130 b-Osuna ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202 c-Moran ph-3b 2 0 2 1 0 0 .278 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191 Stallings c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .235 Tr.Williams p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .119 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Lavarnway ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 3 10 3 3 7

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 5 0 Pittsburgh 002 000 01x—3 10 1

a-grounded out for Davies in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Kramer in the 6th. c-singled for Osuna in the 6th. d-singled for Rodriguez in the 7th. e-struck out for Arcia in the 8th. f-grounded out for Soria in the 8th. g-struck out for Shaw in the 9th.

E_Newman (4). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Yelich (33), Marte (27). RBIs_Marte 2 (69), Moran (55). CS_Moustakas (1), Marte (14), Luplow (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Braun, Moustakas); Pittsburgh 4 (Bell 3, Stallings). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 3 for 9.

GIDP_Thames, Marte, Luplow.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Schoop, Shaw), (Arcia, Schoop, Shaw); Pittsburgh 2 (Stallings, Frazier), (Newman, Kramer, Bell).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, L, 2-7 4 4 2 2 1 3 66 4.65 Woodruff 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.89 Cedeno 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.23 Ta.Williams 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.24 Soria 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.34 Jennings 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 3.23 Barnes 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.42 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tr.Williams, W, 14-9 6 4 0 0 1 7 95 3.04 Rodriguez, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.43 Crick, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.47 Vazquez, S, 36-41 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.82

Inherited runners-scored_Ta.Williams 1-0, Barnes 1-1. HBP_Woodruff (Marte). WP_Davies, Cedeno.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:01. A_23,070 (38,362).

