Pirates 3, Brewers 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Yelich cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Shaw 1b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|g-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Schoop 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Kratz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|e-Aguilar ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Davies p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|a-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Woodruff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Cedeno p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ta.Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Cain ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Jennings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|11
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Marte cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.277
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Kramer 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|b-Osuna ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|c-Moran ph-3b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Tr.Williams p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.119
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Lavarnway ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|3
|10
|3
|3
|7
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|002
|000
|01x—3
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Davies in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Kramer in the 6th. c-singled for Osuna in the 6th. d-singled for Rodriguez in the 7th. e-struck out for Arcia in the 8th. f-grounded out for Soria in the 8th. g-struck out for Shaw in the 9th.
E_Newman (4). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Yelich (33), Marte (27). RBIs_Marte 2 (69), Moran (55). CS_Moustakas (1), Marte (14), Luplow (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Braun, Moustakas); Pittsburgh 4 (Bell 3, Stallings). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 3 for 9.
GIDP_Thames, Marte, Luplow.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Schoop, Shaw), (Arcia, Schoop, Shaw); Pittsburgh 2 (Stallings, Frazier), (Newman, Kramer, Bell).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 2-7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|66
|4.65
|Woodruff
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.89
|Cedeno
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.23
|Ta.Williams
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.24
|Soria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.34
|Jennings
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3.23
|Barnes
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.42
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tr.Williams, W, 14-9
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|95
|3.04
|Rodriguez, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.43
|Crick, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.47
|Vazquez, S, 36-41
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.82
Inherited runners-scored_Ta.Williams 1-0, Barnes 1-1. HBP_Woodruff (Marte). WP_Davies, Cedeno.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:01. A_23,070 (38,362).
