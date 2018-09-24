Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 5, Cubs 1

September 24, 2018 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Reyes rf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .333
Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .268
Cervelli c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .260
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .296
Osuna 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .220
b-Moran ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Luplow cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182
Newman ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .181
Taillon p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .055
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Kramer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .115
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 5 7 5 5 9
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Murphy 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Zobrist rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311
Baez ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .292
Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .278
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .277
Heyward cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Hamels p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .130
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
a-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Mills p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Almora ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Caratini c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Totals 33 1 7 1 3 7
Pittsburgh 200 001 101—5 7 0
Chicago 001 000 000—1 7 1

a-grounded out for Cishek in the 7th. b-struck out for Osuna in the 8th. c-flied out for Rodriguez in the 9th. d-flied out for Duensing in the 9th.

E_Bryant (13). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Osuna 2 (7). HR_Cervelli (12), off Hamels; Reyes (2), off Duensing; Hamels (1), off Taillon. RBIs_Reyes 2 (4), Cervelli 2 (55), Osuna (10), Hamels (1). S_Taillon.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Cervelli, Luplow, Newman 2); Chicago 3 (Zobrist 2, Heyward). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Schwarber. GIDP_Schwarber.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, W, 14-9 7 5 1 1 3 5 96 3.16
Rodriguez, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.39
Vazquez 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.78
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels, L, 9-11 6 5 3 2 2 7 106 3.87
Garcia 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 12 6.01
Cishek 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.27
Rosario 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.72
Mills 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.87
Duensing 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 7 7.65
Almora 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:53. A_34,570 (41,649).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech