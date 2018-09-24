Pirates 5, Cubs 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Reyes rf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .333 Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .268 Cervelli c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .260 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .296 Osuna 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .220 b-Moran ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Luplow cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182 Newman ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .181 Taillon p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .055 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Kramer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .115 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 5 7 5 5 9

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Murphy 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Zobrist rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311 Baez ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .292 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .277 Heyward cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Hamels p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .130 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 a-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Mills p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Almora ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Caratini c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Totals 33 1 7 1 3 7

Pittsburgh 200 001 101—5 7 0 Chicago 001 000 000—1 7 1

a-grounded out for Cishek in the 7th. b-struck out for Osuna in the 8th. c-flied out for Rodriguez in the 9th. d-flied out for Duensing in the 9th.

E_Bryant (13). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Osuna 2 (7). HR_Cervelli (12), off Hamels; Reyes (2), off Duensing; Hamels (1), off Taillon. RBIs_Reyes 2 (4), Cervelli 2 (55), Osuna (10), Hamels (1). S_Taillon.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Cervelli, Luplow, Newman 2); Chicago 3 (Zobrist 2, Heyward). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Schwarber. GIDP_Schwarber.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, W, 14-9 7 5 1 1 3 5 96 3.16 Rodriguez, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.39 Vazquez 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.78 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, L, 9-11 6 5 3 2 2 7 106 3.87 Garcia 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 12 6.01 Cishek 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.27 Rosario 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.72 Mills 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.87 Duensing 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 7 7.65 Almora 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:53. A_34,570 (41,649).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.