Pirates 5, Marlins 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Galloway lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|e-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Rivera ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Brinson cf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.208
|O’Brien 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Sierra rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.165
|f-Bostick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Straily p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.161
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rucinski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Holaday ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|3
|9
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Kramer 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|1-Luplow pr-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.196
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.255
|Moran 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|a-Osuna ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|b-Frazier ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Mercer ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Archer p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Reyes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|1
|8
|Miami
|000
|003
|000—3
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|30x—5
|9
|0
a-pinch hit for Moran in the 6th. b-struck out for Osuna in the 6th. c-lined out for Rucinski in the 7th. d-struck out for Rodriguez in the 7th. e-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th. f-popped out for Sierra in the 9th. g-grounded out for Wittgren in the 9th.
1-ran for Polanco in the 6th.
LOB_Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Castro (29), Realmuto (28), Brinson (8), Polanco (32), Dickerson (28), Mercer (28), Archer (1). HR_Brinson (11), off Archer; Bell (9), off Straily; Luplow (3), off Guerrero. RBIs_Brinson 3 (34), Kramer (1), Bell 2 (56), Luplow 2 (5). SB_Marte (31). S_Straily.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Ortega, Realmuto, O’Brien, Dietrich, Holaday); Pittsburgh 3 (Kramer 2, Frazier). RISP_Miami 2 for 13; Pittsburgh 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Rojas.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Archer, Kramer, Bell).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|73
|4.12
|Kinley
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|17.36
|Garcia, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.11
|Rucinski, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.58
|Guerrero, L, 1-3, BS, 4-4
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|27
|5.43
|Wittgren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.12
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|6
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|91
|4.56
|Rodriguez, W, 4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.70
|Santana, H, 20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.42
|Vazquez, S, 31-35
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.55
Inherited runners-scored_Rucinski 2-0. WP_Archer. PB_Cervelli (6).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:03. A_19,515 (38,362).
