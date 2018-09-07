Pirates 5, Marlins 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Galloway lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Castro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .288 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Anderson 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .271 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253 e-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Rivera ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Brinson cf 4 1 3 3 0 1 .208 O’Brien 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Sierra rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .165 f-Bostick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Straily p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .161 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Dean ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Holaday ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 32 3 7 3 3 9

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Kramer 2b-3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .400 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Polanco rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254 1-Luplow pr-rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .196 Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Dickerson lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .290 Bell 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .255 Moran 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .277 a-Osuna ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 b-Frazier ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Mercer ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .255 Archer p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .100 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Reyes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Totals 33 5 9 5 1 8

Miami 000 003 000—3 7 0 Pittsburgh 020 000 30x—5 9 0

a-pinch hit for Moran in the 6th. b-struck out for Osuna in the 6th. c-lined out for Rucinski in the 7th. d-struck out for Rodriguez in the 7th. e-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th. f-popped out for Sierra in the 9th. g-grounded out for Wittgren in the 9th.

1-ran for Polanco in the 6th.

LOB_Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Castro (29), Realmuto (28), Brinson (8), Polanco (32), Dickerson (28), Mercer (28), Archer (1). HR_Brinson (11), off Archer; Bell (9), off Straily; Luplow (3), off Guerrero. RBIs_Brinson 3 (34), Kramer (1), Bell 2 (56), Luplow 2 (5). SB_Marte (31). S_Straily.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Ortega, Realmuto, O’Brien, Dietrich, Holaday); Pittsburgh 3 (Kramer 2, Frazier). RISP_Miami 2 for 13; Pittsburgh 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Rojas.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Archer, Kramer, Bell).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily 4 2-3 4 2 2 0 4 73 4.12 Kinley 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 17.36 Garcia, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 5.11 Rucinski, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.58 Guerrero, L, 1-3, BS, 4-4 1 3 3 3 0 2 27 5.43 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.12 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer 6 5 3 3 3 6 91 4.56 Rodriguez, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.70 Santana, H, 20 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.42 Vazquez, S, 31-35 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Rucinski 2-0. WP_Archer. PB_Cervelli (6).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:03. A_19,515 (38,362).

