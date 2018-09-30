Pirates 6, Reds 5

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Reyes lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .293 Marte cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .277 Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .261 Diaz c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Moran 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .277 Osuna rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .226 Kramer 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .135 Newman ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .209 Holmes p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Kang ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Lavarnway ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667 Neverauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brault p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Feliz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 6 10 4 3 5

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Hamilton cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .236 Guerrero cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Votto 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .284 Dixon 1b-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .178 Suarez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Trahan 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Schebler lf 2 1 0 0 3 2 .255 Ervin rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .252 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Lorenzen ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnhart 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Herrera 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .184 Federowicz c 4 1 1 2 0 3 .225 Romano p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .056 b-Casali ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .293 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Williams rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Stephens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 5 5 3 5 16

Pittsburgh 000 022 100 1—6 10 2 Cincinnati 120 011 000 0—5 5 1

a-flied out for Holmes in the 5th. b-singled for Romano in the 5th. c-singled for Anderson in the 7th. d-grounded out for Hernandez in the 8th.

E_Diaz (9), Kramer (1), Guerrero (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Reyes (2), Marte (32), Moran (19), Osuna 2 (9), Hamilton (16). HR_Marte (20), off Wisler; Bell (12), off Wisler; Federowicz (1), off Holmes; Herrera (5), off Anderson. RBIs_Marte (72), Bell (62), Kramer (4), Newman (6), Herrera (11), Federowicz 2 (4). SB_Hamilton (34), Schebler (4). SF_Kramer.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Diaz, Moran, Newman); Cincinnati 3 (Ervin 2, Federowicz). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Kramer, Guerrero. LIDP_Herrera. GIDP_Reyes, Osuna, Suarez.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Kramer, Bell), (Moran, Bell); Cincinnati 2 (Romano, Herrera, Votto), (Peraza, Herrera, Dixon).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holmes 4 3 3 2 4 3 66 6.84 Anderson 2 2 2 1 1 4 39 6.35 Neverauskas 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 8.00 Brault 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.61 Feliz, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 5.66 Vazquez, S, 37-42 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.70 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Romano 5 3 2 2 1 1 59 5.31 Wisler 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 12 4.28 Garrett 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.29 Hughes 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 8 1.94 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.53 Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 2.38 Stephens, L, 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 1 19 4.93

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-1. HBP_Anderson (Peraza). WP_Romano, Feliz, Stephens.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:07. A_25,091 (42,319).

