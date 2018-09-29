Listen Live Sports

Plan to name Nova Scotia parkway for Crosby hits roadblock

September 29, 2018 4:23 pm
 
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — How’s this for a slap shot to the ego: Sidney Crosby is not getting a road named for him in his home province.

It seems one of hockey’s greatest players does not meet the criteria for commemorative naming because he has not yet retired.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain has won three Stanley Cups and two Olympic gold medals. Over the summer he was voted the province’s No. 1 athlete by the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame.

But when it comes to changing the name of Dartmouth’s Forest Hills Parkway to Sidney Crosby Parkway a roadblock is now up.

A report by Halifax city staff acknowledges the “broad range of positive impacts” of Crosby’s achievements, but renaming the street would conflict with municipal policies.

Instead, other tributes are suggested: declaring a “Sidney Crosby Day,” naming a community rink after him or installing a public art project in his honor.

