Points shared as Brighton, Fulham meet for first time in EPL

September 1, 2018 12:38 pm
 
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Glenn Murray scored twice as Brighton rallied to draw with Fulham 2-2 in their first-ever meeting in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The veteran striker equalized with a late penalty at Amex Stadium, having halved the deficit with 23 minutes remaining.

Fulham, whose goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli saved a first-half spot kick from Pascal Gross, looked on course for victory after goals from Andre Schuerrle and in-form forward Aleksandar Mitrovic either side of the break.

Serbia international Mitrovic smashed home his fourth league goal of the season but the summer signing from Newcastle went from hero to villain when he was penalized for handball by referee Lee Probert.

Murray calmly sent Bettinelli the wrong way from the spot, finishing powerfully into the left of the net six minutes from time.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

