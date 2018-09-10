Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Poland charged over racism at Nations League game

September 10, 2018 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Poland with fan racism in a Nations League game, while the Czech Republic and Ukraine face charges for crowd unrest.

These are the first disciplinary cases involving Europe’s newest international competition. UEFA didn’t specify what Polish fans are alleged to have done in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Italy, but said the case would be heard Sept. 21.

Both the Czech Republic and Ukraine are charged over pitch invasions in their game Thursday, while Ukraine’s fans are also accused of crowd disturbances, throwing objects and damaging the stadium. Ukraine won the game 2-1.

The Czech Republic also faces a charge over the delayed kickoff of the game, which was caused by a problem with the floodlights. All of the charges related to that game will be heard Sept. 27.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech