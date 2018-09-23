Portugal Masters Leading Scores

Sunday At Dom Pedro Victoria GC Vilamoura, Portugal Purse: $2.35 million Yardage: 7,146; Par: 71 Final Tom Lewis, England 72-63-61-66—262 Eddie Pepperell, England 64-66-68-67—265 Lucas Herbert, France 63-67-64-71—265 Soomin Lee, South Korea 67-69-67-64—267 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-65-65-69—267 Shane Lowry, Ireland 64-69-68-67—268 Sergio Garcia, Spain 66-70-68-65—269 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 67-66-70-66—269 Kim Koivu, Finland 66-68-68-67—269 Raphael Jacquelin, France 66-68-67-68—269 Oliver Fisher, England 71-59-69-70—269 Chris Wood, England 72-66-66-66—270 Jason Scrivener, Australia 66-67-68-69—270 Pep Angles, Spain 70-65-65-70—270 Mikko Korhonen, Finland 66-69-64-71—270 Also Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 68-69-68-67—272 David Lipsky, United States 69-69-71-70—279

