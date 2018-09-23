Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Portugal Masters Leading Scores

September 23, 2018 11:58 am
 
Sunday
At Dom Pedro Victoria GC
Vilamoura, Portugal
Purse: $2.35 million
Yardage: 7,146; Par: 71
Final
Tom Lewis, England 72-63-61-66—262
Eddie Pepperell, England 64-66-68-67—265
Lucas Herbert, France 63-67-64-71—265
Soomin Lee, South Korea 67-69-67-64—267
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-65-65-69—267
Shane Lowry, Ireland 64-69-68-67—268
Sergio Garcia, Spain 66-70-68-65—269
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 67-66-70-66—269
Kim Koivu, Finland 66-68-68-67—269
Raphael Jacquelin, France 66-68-67-68—269
Oliver Fisher, England 71-59-69-70—269
Chris Wood, England 72-66-66-66—270
Jason Scrivener, Australia 66-67-68-69—270
Pep Angles, Spain 70-65-65-70—270
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 66-69-64-71—270
Also
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 68-69-68-67—272
David Lipsky, United States 69-69-71-70—279

