Portugal Masters Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At Dom Pedro Victoria GC
|Vilamoura, Portugal
|Purse: $2.35 million
|Yardage: 7,146; Par: 71
|Final
|Tom Lewis, England
|72-63-61-66—262
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|64-66-68-67—265
|Lucas Herbert, France
|63-67-64-71—265
|Soomin Lee, South Korea
|67-69-67-64—267
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|68-65-65-69—267
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|64-69-68-67—268
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|66-70-68-65—269
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|67-66-70-66—269
|Kim Koivu, Finland
|66-68-68-67—269
|Raphael Jacquelin, France
|66-68-67-68—269
|Oliver Fisher, England
|71-59-69-70—269
|Chris Wood, England
|72-66-66-66—270
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|66-67-68-69—270
|Pep Angles, Spain
|70-65-65-70—270
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|66-69-64-71—270
|Also
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|68-69-68-67—272
|David Lipsky, United States
|69-69-71-70—279
