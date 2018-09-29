Prairie View snaps Grambling’s win streak in SWAC, 22-16

DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Morton threw three touchdown passes and Prairie View A&M snapped Grambling State’s 26-game Southwestern Conference winning streak with a 22-16 victory at the Cotton Bowl in the 95th State Fair Classic on Saturday night.

Morton was 22-of-34 passing for 269 yards. He threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Marckus Hardy and an 80-yarder to Dawonya Tucker to give Prairie View (3-3, 1-1) a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. Morton added a 4-yard TD toss to Zarrian Holcomb and the Panthers led to 22-2 late in the third quarter.

The Tigers rallied back when Geremy Hickbottom ran for a 3-yard touchdown, and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Guice with 1:53 remaining. Grambling recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt. Hickbottom then drove the Tigers to the Prairie View 30, but the drive ended when Ju’Anthony Parker intercepted his pass on third-and-10.

It was Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs’ first loss in five games against Prairie View. It was also Fobb’s first game against former Tigers assistant and current Prairie View coach Eric Dooley.

