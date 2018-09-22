Predators-Lightning Sum

Nashville 1 1 0—2 Tampa Bay 0 2 3—5

First Period_1, Nashville, Jarnkrok (Arvidsson, Turris), 3:09.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Miller (Joseph, Killorn), 4:18. 3, Tampa Bay, Volkov, 10:15. 4, Nashville, Ellis (Turris, Arvidsson), 19:59.

Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Yan (Stralman, Coburn), 13:01. 6, Tampa Bay, Verhaeghe (Coburn, Barre-Boulet), 18:29. 7, Tampa Bay, Paquette (Joseph), 18:52.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-7-5_24. Tampa Bay 11-6-6_23.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 1.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 0-0-0 (21 shots-18 saves). Tampa Bay, Ingram 0-0-0 (24-22).

A_14,457 (19,092). T_2:21.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Matt MacPherson.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.