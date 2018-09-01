Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -105 Milwaukee -105 at PHILADELPHIA -143 Chicago +133 at ST. LOUIS -172 Cincinnati +160 New York -145 at SAN FRANCISCO +135 at Los Angeles -150 Arizona +140 Colorado -144 at SAN DIEGO +134 at ATLANTA -148 Pittsburgh +138 American League at NEW YORK -235 Detroit +215 Boston -174 at CHICAGO +162 at KANSAS CITY -105 Baltimore -105 at TEXAS OFF Minnesota OFF at OAKLAND -150 Seattle +140 at CLEVELAND OFF Tampa Bay OFF at HOUSTON -174 Los Angeles +162 Interleague at MIAMI OFF Toronto OFF College Football Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Miami 3 3½ (46½) LSU Monday at FLORIDA ST 6½ 7 (55) Virginia Tech NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 2½ (45) Atlanta Sunday 9/9 Pittsburgh 6½ 5½ (46½) at CLEVELAND at MINNESOTA 5 6 (46) San Francisco at INDIANAPOLIS 1½ 3 (47) Cincinnati at BALTIMORE 3 7 (41) Buffalo Jacksonville 3 3 (43½) at NY GIANTS at NEW ORLEANS 7 9½ (49½) Tampa Bay at NEW ENGLAND 6½ 6½ (51) Houston Tennessee 1½ 1 (45½) at MIAMI at LA CHARGERS 3 3 (47½) Kansas City at DENVER 1 3 (42) Seattle at CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (43) Dallas at ARIZONA PK PK (44) Washington at GREEN BAY 8 8 (47½) Chicago Monday 9/10 at DETROIT 6½ 6½ (44) NY Jets LA Rams 1 3½ (49½) at OAKLAND

