|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-151
|San
|Diego
|+141
|at PITTSBURGH
|-198
|Miami
|+183
|Chicago
|-131
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+121
|Philadelphia
|-151
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+141
|at MILWAUKEE
|-172
|San
|Francisco
|+160
|Los Angeles
|-141
|at
|COLORADO
|+131
|at ARIZONA
|-160
|Atlanta
|+150
|American League
|Cleveland
|-210
|at
|TORONTO
|+190
|at TAMPA BAY
|-230
|Baltimore
|+210
|Houston
|-115
|at
|BOSTON
|+105
|at MINNESOTA
|-137
|Kansas
|City
|+127
|at CHICAGO
|-119
|Los
|Angeles
|+109
|at OAKLAND
|-167
|Texas
|+157
|at SEATTLE
|-114
|New
|York
|+104
|Interleague
|St. Louis
|-141
|at
|DETROIT
|+131
|College Football
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|TCU
|17½
|22½
|(59)
|at
|SMU
|Saturday
|at ARMY
|10½
|8
|(58½)
|Liberty
|UAB
|9½
|10
|(55)
|at
|COASTAL
|CAROLINA
|Georgia Tech
|PK
|3
|(61)
|at
|SOUTH
|FLORIDA
|at MICHIGAN
|27
|27½
|(56½)
|W.
|Michigan
|Appalachian St
|14
|13½
|(48)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at PURDUE
|12½
|17
|(54½)
|E.
|Michigan
|at WISCONSIN
|33
|34½
|(60)
|New
|Mexico
|at FAU
|8
|9
|(65½)
|Air
|Force
|at OLD DOMINION
|+1½
|2
|(51½)
|FIU
|at NORTHWESTERN
|3½
|2½
|(49)
|Duke
|Mississippi St
|3½
|8
|(54½)
|at
|KANSAS
|ST
|at HOUSTON
|3½
|3½
|(71½)
|Arizona
|at VANDERBILT
|8
|9
|(61½)
|Nevada
|at NC STATE
|23½
|24½
|(57½)
|Georgia
|St
|at OKLAHOMA
|25
|30
|(64)
|UCLA
|at UTAH ST
|16
|24
|(61½)
|New
|Mexico
|St
|at CENT. MICHIGAN
|4
|5
|(49½)
|Kansas
|at UNLV
|22
|23
|(54½)
|UTEP
|Memphis
|4
|6½
|(68½)
|at
|NAVY
|North Carolina
|10½
|16½
|(60)
|at
|EAST
|CAROLINA
|at OHIO STATE
|31½
|34½
|(63½)
|Rutgers
|at TEMPLE
|6½
|4½
|(51½)
|Buffalo
|Georgia
|9
|10½
|(56)
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|Baylor
|9½
|15
|(51)
|at
|UTSA
|at ALABAMA
|35
|36
|(66)
|Arkansas
|St
|at NEBRASKA
|3
|3½
|(63½)
|Colorado
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|9½
|5½
|(67½)
|Louisiana-Monroe
|at NOTRE DAME
|39½
|34½
|(61½)
|Ball
|St
|at IOWA
|3½
|4
|(47)
|Iowa
|St
|Maryland
|14
|16
|(65½)
|at
|BOWLING
|GREEN
|at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
|2½
|2½
|(62½)
|UMass
|Clemson
|13½
|12
|(52½)
|at
|TEXAS
|A&M
|at MISSOURI
|15
|19½
|(52)
|Wyoming
|at INDIANA
|7
|6½
|(50½)
|Virginia
|at FLORIDA
|13½
|13½
|(51)
|Kentucky
|Utah
|7½
|10
|(48½)
|at
|N
|ILLINOIS
|at MINNESOTA
|1
|1½
|(47½)
|Fresno
|St
|Arkansas
|6½
|14
|(70)
|at
|COLORADO
|ST
|Miami (Ohio)
|2½
|1
|(49½)
|Cincinnati
|at TEXAS
|21½
|22½
|(61½)
|Tulsa
|at OKLAHOMA ST
|33
|32
|(63)
|South
|Alabama
|Penn St
|9½
|8½
|(55)
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|at STANFORD
|4
|6
|(55½)
|SOUTHERN
|CAL
|at BYU
|1
|3
|(46½)
|California
|at BOISE ST
|32
|31½
|(64)
|UCONN
|Michigan St
|5
|6
|(54)
|at
|ARIZONA
|ST
|at WASHINGTON ST
|36
|33½
|(65)
|San
|Jose
|St
|at HAWAII
|14½
|17
|(70)
|Rice
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Pittsburgh
|6½
|4
|(44)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at MINNESOTA
|5
|6½
|(46)
|San
|Francisco
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|1½
|2½
|(48)
|Cincinnati
|at BALTIMORE
|3
|7½
|(40½)
|Buffalo
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|(42½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|9½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6½
|6
|(50½)
|Houston
|Tennessee
|1½
|1
|(45)
|at
|MIAMI
|at LA CHARGERS
|3
|3
|(48)
|Kansas
|City
|at DENVER
|1
|3
|(43)
|Seattle
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|2½
|(42½)
|Dallas
|at ARIZONA
|PK
|1
|(43½)
|Washington
|at GREEN BAY
|8
|7½
|(47)
|Chicago
|Monday
|at DETROIT
|6½
|6½
|(45)
|NY
|Jets
|LA Rams
|1
|4
|(49)
|at
|OAKLAND
