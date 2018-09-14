Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -205 Cincinnati +185 at PHILADELPHIA -172 Miami +160 Washington -147 at ATLANTA +137 at MILWAUKEE -136 Pittsburgh +126 Los Angeles -121 at ST. LOUIS +111 Colorado -133 at SAN FRANCISCO +123 American League Chicago -113 at BALTIMORE +103 at NEW YORK -270 Toronto +240 at TAMPA BAY -120 Oakland +110 at CLEVELAND -172 Detroit +160 Minnesota -128 at KANSAS CITY +118 at LOS ANGELES OFF Seattle OFF Interleague at BOSTON -137 NY Mets +127 at HOUSTON -190 Arizona +175 at SAN DIEGO -135 Texas +125 College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MEMPHIS 23 28½ (61) Georgia St Saturday at TENNESSEE 27½ 31 (47½) UTEP at INDIANA 18 15 (58½) Ball St at MARYLAND 11½ 17 (55) Temple at FIU 4½ 4 (62½) UMass Miami 8 11 (57½) at TOLEDO at ARMY 4½ 6½ (62) Hawaii at PENN ST 37½ 34½ (64) Kent St Florida St 2½ 2½ (68) at SYRACUSE Oklahoma 13 19½ (54½) at IOWA ST at NEBRASKA 7½ 10 (57½) Troy at KANSAS 4 2½ (44½) Rutgers Georgia Tech 3 3½ (54½) at PITTSBURGH at NOTRE DAME 14½ 13½ (52) Vanderbilt Virginia 5 3½ (54) Ohio at MICHIGAN 30½ 35½ (53½) SMU at OKLAHOMA ST 4½ 2 (64½) Boise St at WISCONSIN 24 22½ (46½) BYU at MINNESOTA 14 13 (45½) Miami (Ohio) at AUBURN 8½ 10½ (44½) LSU South Florida 8 11 (59) Illinois at N ILLINOIS 14 14 (46) Cent. Michigan at CLEMSON 36½ 32 (47½) Georgia Southern New Mexico 7 4 (58) at NEW MEXICO ST Tulane 1½ 3½ (57) at UAB at BAYLOR +4 6 (49) Duke at FLORIDA 17½ 19½ (58) Colorado St Houston +1½ 1½ (69½) at TEXAS TECH at KANSAS ST 21½ 21½ (47½) UTSA at ARKANSAS 5 7 (68½) North Texas at OREGON 39 42 (67½) San Jose St at BUFFALO 3 3 (54) E. Michigan at NEVADA 7½ 3 (69) Oregon St Alabama 22½ 20½ (70) at MISSISSIPPI Arkansas St 1 1 (72) at TULSA at SOUTH ALABAMA 10 10 (49½) Texas State at GEORGIA 32½ 32 (55½) MIDDLE TENNESSEE Missouri 7½ 6 (65½) at PURDUE at NORTHWESTERN 22½ 21 (45) Akron at MISSISSIPPI ST 32½ 32½ (64½) Louisiana-Lafayette at TEXAS A&M 27 26½ (68½) Louisiana-Monroe at LOUISVILLE 19 23 (56) W Kentucky at TEXAS 3 3½ (47) SOUTHERN CAL Ohio State 8½ 12 (59) TCU Washington 5½ 4½ (47) at UTAH Fresno St PK 3 (50½) at UCLA Arizona St 1½ 6 (47½) at SAN DIEGO ST NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 3 5½ (48) Indianapolis at ATLANTA 4 5½ (44½) Carolina at GREEN BAY 3 OFF (OFF) Minnesota LA Chargers 7½ 7½ (42½) at BUFFALO Houston 2½ 2½ (44½) at TENNESSEE at PITTSBURGH 4½ 4½ (53) Kansas City at NY JETS PK 3 (43½) Miami Philadelphia 3 3 (44) at TAMPA BAY at NEW ORLEANS 7½ 9 (49) Cleveland at LA RAMS 8½ 13 (45) Arizona at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 6 (48) Detroit at JACKSONVILLE PK PK (45½) New EnglandatDENVER 3 6 (45½) Oakland at DALLAS 5 3 (42) NY Giants Monday at CHICAGO 3 3½ (43) Seattle

