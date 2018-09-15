Listen Live Sports

September 15, 2018
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Miami OFF
at ATLANTA -138 Washington +128
at MILWAUKEE -164 Pittsburgh +154
Los Angeles -135 at ST. LOUIS +125
at CHICAGO -174 Cincinnati +162
Colorado -110 at SAN FRANCISCO +100
American League
Chicago -114 at BALTIMORE +104
at NEW YORK -215 Toronto +195
at TAMPA BAY OFF Oakland OFF
at CLEVELAND -253 Detroit +223
at KANSAS CITY -105 Minnesota -105
at LOS ANGELES -113 Seattle +103
Interleague
at HOUSTON -185 Arizona +170
Texas -121 at SAN DIEGO +111
at BOSTON -190 NY Mets +175
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON 3 6 (48) Indianapolis
at ATLANTA 4 6 (44) Carolina
at GREEN BAY 3 OFF (OFF) Minnesota
LA Chargers 7 (42½) at BUFFALO
Houston 3 (43) at TENNESSEE
at PITTSBURGH (53) Kansas City
at NY JETS PK (43) Miami
Philadelphia 3 3 (44) at TAMPA BAY
at NEW ORLEANS (49) Cleveland
at LA RAMS 13 (44½) Arizona
at SAN FRANCISCO 6 (48½) Detroit
New England PK 1 (44) at JACKSONVILLE
at DENVER 3 (45½) Oakland
at DALLAS 5 3 (42) NY Giants
Monday
at CHICAGO 3 3 (43) Seattle

