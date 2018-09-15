|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-138
|Washington
|+128
|at MILWAUKEE
|-164
|Pittsburgh
|+154
|Los Angeles
|-135
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+125
|at CHICAGO
|-174
|Cincinnati
|+162
|Colorado
|-110
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+100
|American League
|Chicago
|-114
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+104
|at NEW YORK
|-215
|Toronto
|+195
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-253
|Detroit
|+223
|at KANSAS CITY
|-105
|Minnesota
|-105
|at LOS ANGELES
|-113
|Seattle
|+103
|Interleague
|at HOUSTON
|-185
|Arizona
|+170
|Texas
|-121
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+111
|at BOSTON
|-190
|NY
|Mets
|+175
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|(48)
|Indianapolis
|at ATLANTA
|4
|6
|(44)
|Carolina
|at GREEN BAY
|3
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|LA Chargers
|7½
|7
|(42½)
|at
|BUFFALO
|Houston
|2½
|3
|(43)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|at PITTSBURGH
|4½
|5½
|(53)
|Kansas
|City
|at NY JETS
|PK
|2½
|(43)
|Miami
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|(44)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7½
|9½
|(49)
|Cleveland
|at LA RAMS
|8½
|13
|(44½)
|Arizona
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3½
|6
|(48½)
|Detroit
|New England
|PK
|1
|(44)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at DENVER
|3
|6½
|(45½)
|Oakland
|at DALLAS
|5
|3
|(42)
|NY
|Giants
|Monday
|at CHICAGO
|3
|3
|(43)
|Seattle
