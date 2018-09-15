Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA OFF Miami OFF at ATLANTA -138 Washington +128 at MILWAUKEE -164 Pittsburgh +154 Los Angeles -135 at ST. LOUIS +125 at CHICAGO -174 Cincinnati +162 Colorado -110 at SAN FRANCISCO +100 American League Chicago -114 at BALTIMORE +104 at NEW YORK -215 Toronto +195 at TAMPA BAY OFF Oakland OFF at CLEVELAND -253 Detroit +223 at KANSAS CITY -105 Minnesota -105 at LOS ANGELES -113 Seattle +103 Interleague at HOUSTON -185 Arizona +170 Texas -121 at SAN DIEGO +111 at BOSTON -190 NY Mets +175 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 3 6 (48) Indianapolis at ATLANTA 4 6 (44) Carolina at GREEN BAY 3 OFF (OFF) Minnesota LA Chargers 7½ 7 (42½) at BUFFALO Houston 2½ 3 (43) at TENNESSEE at PITTSBURGH 4½ 5½ (53) Kansas City at NY JETS PK 2½ (43) Miami Philadelphia 3 3 (44) at TAMPA BAY at NEW ORLEANS 7½ 9½ (49) Cleveland at LA RAMS 8½ 13 (44½) Arizona at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 6 (48½) Detroit New England PK 1 (44) at JACKSONVILLE at DENVER 3 6½ (45½) Oakland at DALLAS 5 3 (42) NY Giants Monday at CHICAGO 3 3 (43) Seattle

